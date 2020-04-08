 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
John Prine
John Prine
Photo by Danny Clinch

Inconic Folk-Country Legend John Prine Dead At 73

Matthew Keever | April 8, 2020 | 2:15pm
AA

Folk-country legend John Prine died today of complications related to Covid-19. The 73-year-old singer-songwriter had been hospitalized last month after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

A prolific songwriter whose admirers included the likes of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Roger Waters, Prine recorded 18 studio albums over a career than spanned nearly five decades.

On his final offering, 2018's The Tree Of Forgiveness, he shared some musings on death.

"When I get to heaven, I'm gonna' shake God's hand / Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand / Then I'm gonna' get a guitar and start a rock n' roll band / Check into a swell hotel / Ain't the afterlife grand?"

On the album's last track, Prine sings of reuniting with family members who preceded him in death and forgiving everyone who ever did him wrong.

In typical Prine fashion, however, he also finds time to sing of drinking cocktails, smoking cigarettes and kissing pretty girls, blending earnest emotions with humorous hedonism in a way only he could.

In the wake of Prine's death, a number of musicians have offered their condolences on Twitter:

The Houston Press interviewed Prine in 2006. You can read that conversation here. 

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.