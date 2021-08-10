Support Us

Jason Isbell Concert at The Woodlands Wednesday is Cancelled

and August 10, 2021 7:13PM

The Pavilion couldn't do a turn around quick enough to handle Jason Isbell's request.
In an announcement Tuesday on the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion website, the venue now says that Wednesday night's Jason Isbell concert is cancelled.

Isbell had wanted to restrict attendance to only people who could show they were vaccinated against COVID-19 or who took a COVID test and were not positive for the virus.

"The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion fully supports and commends Jason Isbell and his team for their commitment to the health of their fans, crew, band and venue staff. We are on on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue," wrote Jerry MacDonald, president & CEO of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

"To implement a major change in policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have," MacDonald wrote.

Ticket holders can get refunds at their point of purchase.

Isbell has said he will require a vaccination or negative COVID test at all his shows planned for this year and won't play if that can't be done.

After six years of playing guitar and singing backup vocals for the southern rock outfit Drive-By Truckers, Isbell went solo. The Alabama native has released seven records since, and his latest – last year’s Reunions – was met will widespread acclaim. Isbell and The 400 Unit was to have performed with Lucinda Williams.
