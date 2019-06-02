Jimmy Buffett Rides The Tide At The Woodlands

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Cynhia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 1, 2019



Jimmy Buffett's enduring popularity proves one of two things: 1) people are always in need of taking a mental beach vacation, or 2) nostalgia is the currency of our people.

Or it could be both. The last couple years have been trying for many Americans, and spending a few hours with a few thousand fellow virtual tourists is doubtless an attractive option for many. On the other hand, the crowd overwhelmingly comprised older white people (*cough*) in well-worn Hawaiian shirts and parrot headgear.

"Margaritaville" evolved from mere song into a lifestyle brand decades ago. You can now dine at Margaritaville restaurants from Key West to Sydney, eat Margaritaville brand chips and salsa, or ride a Margaritaville beach bike while listening to Radio Margaritaville on Sirius XM.

Like M*A*S*H with more booze. Photo by Pete Vonder Haar

Which, taken at face value, is meaningless. But for someone who sings almost exclusively (and effortlessly) about the vagabond life, Buffett is only slightlessly less astute a businessman than his brother Warren. And actually, one could argue he got the better deal. After all, when was the last time you saw Warren barefoot with a drink in his hand (or his toes in the sand)?

All the favorites were there: that margarita song, "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Volcano" (complete with new "don't wanna land in no Mar-A-Lago" verse), "Fins," an acoustic mid-set showcase featuring "Pencil-Thin Mustache," and the usual covers. Last night's show included CSN's "Southern Cross" and Rodney Crowell's Gulf Coast tribute, "Stars on the Water."

But a Jimmy Buffett concert experience starts well before the show itself. As a newbie to the experience (certainly there's a term for a Buffett virgin ... Celibate in Paradise? God's Own Punk?), I was pleasantluy surprised to find a tailgate extravaganza just down the road from the Pavilion, with folks from everywhere from Fort Worth to Mississippi offering free libations.

Alan from Tuscaloosa mixes a mean margarita. Photo by Pete Vonder Haar

The show itself presents an amazing panoply of Hawaiian shirts, pirate hats, and coconut bikini tops, almost exclusively sported by dudes. If you have the means, as Ferris Bueller once said, I recommend getting a spot to watch the parade of humanity entering the show. It is so choice.

Personal Bias: Never a fan in the "tropical bird cranium" sense, but last night was well appreciated after a hell of a week.

The Crowd: Your basic Tommy Bahama display floor.

Overheard In The Crowd: She can find her way back to the hotel.

Random Notebook Dump: I'm not sober enough to figure out the beach ball dynamic.