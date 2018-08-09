John Allen Stephens Delivers On Debut

When a producer makes music for others, he can bring so much to the table that the hope is that he will make those artists shine. When a producer makes his own music, that's not always the case. However, for Houston's John Allen Stephens, his debut album Radioclub.Lp, proves real fast that he's a producer who can write and create just as well as he does for those he collaborates with.

The dizzying array of electronics that open the album are met with Stephens' soft vocals on "Asterisk, Pts. 1 and 2." While the beat is essentially from the world of hip hop, the producer isn't treading outside his lane too much with a sultry hook and emotive vocals. There's an element to the track that's a bit reminiscent of Dpat mixed with the heart of an artist like Maxwell.

He follows this with bonafide pop banger, "Speck." Easily one of the strongest electro-pop songs you'll hear, Stephens isn't playing around here, creating multiple hooks. The wilding guitar that comes in on the back end of the track just adds to the precision he displays.