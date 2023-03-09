Jon Pardi Rides Again at RodeoHouston 2023

click to enlarge Jon Pardi played favorites like "Heartache Medication", "She Ain't In It", and "Head Over Boots" on Wednesday evening at NRG Stadium. Photo by Marco Torres

Jon Pardi made his RodeoHouston debut last year with a fun and lively show. Last night at NRG Stadium, he took the stage in a smart blue blazer, jeans, and a toffee colored cowboy hat like a true Western gentleman. He looked a bit stiff and somewhat tired during the first couple of songs, and I soon realized the possible reasons for this slow start.Last month, Jon and his wife Summer announced the birth of their baby girl Presley Fawn Pardi. One can assume that Mr. Pardi has been up late at night attending to his newborn. He also announced during his set that this show was the first of the year for him and the band. No worries though, he certainly loosened up after the opening with "What I Can't Put Down" "Mr. Saturday Night", and my favorite of the evening "Heartache Medication."Pardi's band The All-Nighters were a perfect complement to the "Tequila Little Time" singer. They included several traditional instruments such as the accordion, the slide guitar, and a fiddle. One of the guitar players, who Pardi mentioned was a native of Houston, proudly wore an Astros baseball jersey while jamming out on the strings.The crowd kept up with Pardi on each track, singing along loudly, dancing in the aisles, and shining their cell phone lights bright during "She' Ain't In It". The attendance for last night was listed as 62,009 attendees, but it definitely felt like so much more."Thank y'all for coming out on this beautiful Wednesday night!' said Pardi near the end of his set. "I'm truly speechless.... I needed this more than you will ever know".There were several highlights on the set list, including "Night Shift," "Your Heart Or Mine" and "Beer Can't Fix." Pardi even did a country shuffle line dance with his band, and smiled wide as the audience cheered him on. Such a lovely evening filled with good ol' country music.The night ended with his signature tracks "Dirt On My Boots" and "Head Over Boots," which was met by a grand applause from the crowd. "This is for you, Texas" proclaimed Pardi as he pointed to the sky. "We wouldn't want to be anywhere else for our first show of the year than right here with you!"Pardi then proceeded to mount his horse as the band played "Write You A Song." Just as he did last year, he rounded the stadium floor back and forth, giving out high fives to fans, thanking them for the love, and waving his hat in appreciation. He sped quickly from one end of the arena to the other, showcasing his excellent riding skills.Until next time, partner!