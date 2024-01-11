RodeoHouston 2024 Lineup: Jelly Roll, Jonas Brothers, Nickelback, Carly Pearce, 50 Cent and More

Navigation
January 11, 2024 7:48PM

The Jonas Brothers return to RODEOHOUSTON.
The Jonas Brothers return to RODEOHOUSTON. Photo by Jennifer Lake
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the biggest annual event in Houston and that is typically reflected in the star-studded lineup of artists who perform. This year is no different with half return and half new artists performing inside NRG Stadium from late February through mid-March.

click to enlarge
Luke Bryan appears for the tenth time at RODEOHOUSTON.
Photo by Darrin Clifton
Veterans like Luke Bryan (his tenth appearance), Brad Paisley, Hank Williams, Jr., Zac Brown Band and for KING + COUNTRY return to the lineup. Other repeat performers include Los Tigres del Norte, back for Go Tejano Day, Eric Church, Bun B with his Southern Takeover extravaganza, and pop stars Jonas Brothers, who visit the rodeo for the first time in more than 10 years. Blake Shelton opens the rodeo on Tuesday, February 27.

New to the stage this year are some interesting and rather diverse choices. Country artists include Carly Pearce, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance last year; a pair of artists kicking off their tours at RodeoHouston in HARDY and Lainey Wilson; Oliver Anthony; and Whiskey Myers.

click to enlarge
Bun B brings back his Southern Takeover.
Photo by Darrin Clifton
Rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll, who is riding high after his debut country song "Son of a Sinner" spent 25 weeks on top of Billboard's country charts in 2023, will also make his debut. Some may also recognize him from his recent appearance before Congress to discuss overcoming his fentanyl addiction.

Ivan Cornejo, who blends regional Mexican sounds with modern alternative, is part of the opening weekend along with 50 Cent, who has never performed but won Grand Champion Best of Show honors at the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked event for his Le Chemin du Roi Brut.

The annual EDM slot will be filled this year by the Diplo-fronted dance hall group Major Lazer. And last but absolutely not least, appearing for the first time ever at RodeoHouston is much maligned but nevertheless beloved by their fans, Nickelback.

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback brings the rock to the rodeo.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
FULL LINEUP:

Tuesday, February 27 - Blake Shelton (Opening Day)
Wednesday, February 28 - Carly Pearce (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)
Thursday, February 29 - for KING + COUNTRY
Friday, March 1 - 50 Cent (Black Heritage Day)
Saturday March 2 - HARDY
Sunday, March 3 - Ivan Cornejo
Monday, March 1 - Hank Williams, Jr. (First Responders Day)
Tuesday, March 5 - Oliver Anthony
Wednesday, March 6 - Jelly Roll
Thursday, March 7 - Luke Bryan (Volunteer Appreciation Day)
Friday, March 8 - Major Lazer
Saturday, March 9 - Lainey Wilson
Sunday, March 10 - Los Tigres del Norte (Go Tejano Day)
Monday, March 11 - Whiskey Myers
Tuesday, March 12 - Bun B
Wednesday, March 13 - Nickelback
Thursday, March 14 - Zac Brown Band
Friday, March 15 - Jonas Brothers
Saturday, March 16 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 - Eric Church (RODEOHOUSTON Finals)

Tickets go on sale at rodeohouston.com beginning Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m. (February 27 - March 7 shows) and 2 p.m. (March 8-17 shows).
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
