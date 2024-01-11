RodeoHouston 2024 Lineup: Jelly Roll, Jonas Brothers, Nickelback, Carly Pearce, 50 Cent and More

click to enlarge Luke Bryan appears for the tenth time at RODEOHOUSTON. Photo by Darrin Clifton

click to enlarge Bun B brings back his Southern Takeover. Photo by Darrin Clifton

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback brings the rock to the rodeo. Photo by Eric Sauseda

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the biggest annual event in Houston and that is typically reflected in the star-studded lineup of artists who perform. This year is no different with half return and half new artists performing inside NRG Stadium from late February through mid-March.Veterans like(his tenth appearance)andreturn to the lineup. Other repeat performers include, back for Go Tejano Day,with his Southern Takeover extravaganza, and pop stars, who visit the rodeo for the first time in more than 10 years.opens the rodeo on Tuesday, February 27.New to the stage this year are some interesting and rather diverse choices. Country artists include, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance last year; a pair of artists kicking off their tours at RodeoHouston inand; andRapper-turned-country-singer, who is riding high after his debut country song "Son of a Sinner" spent 25 weeks on top of's country charts in 2023, will also make his debut. Some may also recognize him from his recent appearance before Congress to discuss overcoming his fentanyl addiction., who blends regional Mexican sounds with modern alternative, is part of the opening weekend along with, who has never performed but won Grand Champion Best of Show honors at the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked event for his Le Chemin du Roi Brut.The annual EDM slot will be filled this year by the Diplo-fronted dance hall group. And last but absolutely not least, appearing for the first time ever at RodeoHouston is much maligned but nevertheless beloved by their fans,Tuesday, February 27 - Blake Shelton (Opening Day)Wednesday, February 28 - Carly Pearce (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)Thursday, February 29 - for KING + COUNTRYFriday, March 1 - 50 Cent (Black Heritage Day)Saturday March 2 - HARDYSunday, March 3 - Ivan CornejoMonday, March 1 - Hank Williams, Jr. (First Responders Day)Tuesday, March 5 - Oliver AnthonyWednesday, March 6 - Jelly RollThursday, March 7 - Luke Bryan (Volunteer Appreciation Day)Friday, March 8 - Major LazerSaturday, March 9 - Lainey WilsonSunday, March 10 - Los Tigres del Norte (Go Tejano Day)Monday, March 11 - Whiskey MyersTuesday, March 12 - Bun BWednesday, March 13 - NickelbackThursday, March 14 - Zac Brown BandFriday, March 15 - Jonas BrothersSaturday, March 16 - Brad PaisleySunday, March 17 - Eric Church (RODEOHOUSTON Finals)