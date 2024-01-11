RodeoHouston 2024 Lineup: Jelly Roll, Jonas Brothers, Nickelback, Carly Pearce, 50 Cent and More

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the biggest annual event in Houston and that is typically reflected in the star-studded lineup of artists who perform. This year is no different with half return and half new artists performing inside NRG Stadium from late February through mid-March.
New to the stage this year are some interesting and rather diverse choices. Country artists include Carly Pearce, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance last year; a pair of artists kicking off their tours at RodeoHouston in HARDY and Lainey Wilson; Oliver Anthony; and Whiskey Myers.
Ivan Cornejo, who blends regional Mexican sounds with modern alternative, is part of the opening weekend along with 50 Cent, who has never performed but won Grand Champion Best of Show honors at the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked event for his Le Chemin du Roi Brut.
The annual EDM slot will be filled this year by the Diplo-fronted dance hall group Major Lazer. And last but absolutely not least, appearing for the first time ever at RodeoHouston is much maligned but nevertheless beloved by their fans, Nickelback.
Tuesday, February 27 - Blake Shelton (Opening Day)
Wednesday, February 28 - Carly Pearce (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)
Thursday, February 29 - for KING + COUNTRY
Friday, March 1 - 50 Cent (Black Heritage Day)
Saturday March 2 - HARDY
Sunday, March 3 - Ivan Cornejo
Monday, March 1 - Hank Williams, Jr. (First Responders Day)
Tuesday, March 5 - Oliver Anthony
Wednesday, March 6 - Jelly Roll
Thursday, March 7 - Luke Bryan (Volunteer Appreciation Day)
Friday, March 8 - Major Lazer
Saturday, March 9 - Lainey Wilson
Sunday, March 10 - Los Tigres del Norte (Go Tejano Day)
Monday, March 11 - Whiskey Myers
Tuesday, March 12 - Bun B
Wednesday, March 13 - Nickelback
Thursday, March 14 - Zac Brown Band
Friday, March 15 - Jonas Brothers
Saturday, March 16 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 - Eric Church (RODEOHOUSTON Finals)
Tickets go on sale at rodeohouston.com beginning Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m. (February 27 - March 7 shows) and 2 p.m. (March 8-17 shows).