A$AP Rocky Goes Wild for the Night at NRG Arena

“During the show you will be given commands. You must obey these commands. Next, we will demonstrate,” instructed a voice at the top of ASAP Rocky’s NRG Arena concert last night. The voice’s instructions included smile, frown, applaud, and most importantly – mosh pit. The young crowd of ready-to-rage twenty-somethings obliged each command. And boy do they love to mosh pit. When he took the stage donning a ski mask and resembling a car crash dummy, hordes of seated audience members rushed the floor, jumping gates and barreling through security for their chance to rave on Rocky's command.

Hell bent on turning his Houston audience into reckless, riotous, rip-roaring test subjects, ASAP Rocky stormed the stage with a blazing combo of “A$AP Forever,” “Buckshot,” and “Praise the Lord” from his

newest album Testing. Planted at the B-Stage, a giant smiley face reminiscent of Dazed and Confused, Rocky kept to his calculated approach to an expertly paced concert with ASAP Mob cuts "Telephone Calls" and "Yamborghini High," before finally ditching the ski mask at the end of "Multiply."