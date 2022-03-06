Jon Pardi Shines at RodeoHouston Debut

Headlining the big stage at Rodeo Houston is one of the biggest accomplishments a country artist can achieve. Two years ago, Jon Pardi was five days away reaching that dream, before the pandemic led to the unprecedented cancellation of all performances at the rodeo.
Saturday evening at NRG, the country singer from Dixon, California made sure to cherish every single moment of his RodeoHouston debut. Most artists are driven in an SUV to the stage... Jon Pardi said he'd rather get a little dirt on his boots and walk.
"I hope y'all get lucky tonight!" he shouted as his took a sip of whiskey. He was joined onstage by his band The All-Nighters, matching his passion and energy with every note.
His songs about love and heartbreak are a mix of heartfelt and poignant, with a classic country twang that reaches deep into the listener's soul. Those feelings were exemplified on the track "She Ain't In It," which Pardi called one of his favorite singles. A sea of cell phone lights illuminated the stadium as the song rang out, swaying side to side as the crowd sang along.
As I've grown older and hopefully wiser, so has my love for country music. There's just something magical about listening to artists like Jon Pardi, dancing with a lovely lady after a shot of tequila or four.
Country is a dynamic genre, forever shifting between fun drinking songs and tearful laments. Sure... therapy can be supremely helpful, but have you ever drunk a beer while listening to "Heartache Medication"?!
The band played "Deep In The Heart Of Texas" as Pardi greeted his fans in the front row. His smile was as wide as the Rio Grande, and as he rode off into the night, he tipped his cowboy hat into the sky, thanking everyone for their support and applause.