Kings of Leon Take RodeoHouston to Church

"One of the first concerts we ever played was actually at a rodeo. It was a really small rodeo in Alabama I think. So it's an honor to be able to play here, thank you," said Caleb Followill, lead singer of Kings of Leon, last night before launching into 2013 Mechanical Bull cut "Supersoaker." The 61,436 fans in the house cheered on in approval of the anecdote from the band's early days, heartily welcoming them to the largest rodeo in the world.

By now, the family band's roots are well-worn southern rock folklore: brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill (sons of a pentecostal preacher) and their cousin Matthew, also known as Nacho, rose to prominence with rowdy songs about dangerous women, drugs, and ruckus. Early career comparisons to The Strokes transformed into U2 counterparts as their sound evolved toward arena rock, hitting their commercial peak with 2008's Only by the Night. 16 years, 7 studio albums, and countless brotherly brawls later, the Kings treated an enthusiastic RodeoHouston audience to a career-so-far spanning performance.

Kings of Leon at NRG Stadium. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Kings looked right at home as they opened their set with 2008's "Crawl" on the beautiful rotating star stage plastered in patriotic visuals of stars and stripes. Drummer Nathan blew giant bubbles of bubblegum as he barreled through the song. Bassist Jared held his own, colorfully clad in a pink blazer. As the camera zoomed in on Nacho for the first of several glorious guitar solos, the red stripes of the American flag imagery matched the red of his guitar.