Los Tigres Del Norte Roar at Rodeo Houston

The Hernandez brothers have been singing about the realities of Mexican life for almost five decades.

Los Tigres Del Norte

NRG Stadium

March 10, 2019



Family can be a beautiful thing. They lift you up when you are down, give you affection when you need it the most, and tell you the truth even when you'd prefer the opposite. The Hernandez family from San Jose, California are led by brothers Jorge and Hernan, who have been singing the truth about Mexico and Mexican-Americans for almost five decades.

In that time, their band Los Tigres Del Norte have become one of the most iconic groups to ever perform, telling the realities of Mexican life, showcasing both the beauty of the people as well as the broken system that we all live in.

EXPAND '¡Gracias, America!" Photo by Marco Torres

The evening began with a loud roar, followed by the notes from one of their earliest hits entitled "La Banda del Carro Rojo" (the gang with the red car). It seems that Mexico isn't all about the beach and margaritas and tacos (although that does sound amazing right about now), but also about drugs, corruption, and betrayal on both sides of the law.