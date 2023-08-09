Post Malone Delivers Energetic Set in The Woodlands

Post Malone
If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, Texas
August 8th, 2023
Eight years ago, Austin Richard Post released a track entitled "White Iverson" on his Soundcloud account. The song garnered millions of plays, and the legend of Post Malone was born. In the nearly a decade since, Malone has toed the line between hip-hop, rock, pop, and country music, doing so with a jovial demeanor and extreme like-ability.
Last month, Malone released his fifth studio album entitled Austin, and also kicked off his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour in support of the release. The first single, "Chemical," is a lively, uptempo track that serves as the last song of his tour set list.
"This is the first tour where I've been trusted to play electric guitar on stage," proclaimed Malone as he took a quick pause between songs during last night's set. "If you haven't downloaded my new album, please go do that. I have a new baby that I need to raise and put through college!"
The evening began with an all female string quartet and a five minute classical medley. The rest of Malone's band joined shortly after, and when the singer finally hit the scene the audience roared. A wide smile and heart hands from Malone reciprocated the love and quickly gave way to the opening tracks "Better Now" and "Wow."
Malone's outfit is the epitome of "dad core" with khaki shorts, all-white Chucks, and a band tee from country artist Vincent Neal Emerson. Sporting a full, bushy beard and about 100 tattoos, he looked like a long lost cousin on his way to Whole Foods. With a red Solo cup in one hand and a microphone in the other, Malone exudes a friendly energy and overall pleasant vibes whenever he hits the stage.
The last time he played Houston was in October of last year at Toyota Center. That show was also loud and full of energy, but last night he dialed things all the way to 11. At one point during the show, I believe it was during "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage, I swear you could hear the bass line all the way from The Woodlands to Galveston. My heart certainly felt the thump, thump, thumping as the LED screens and pyrotechnics flashed above and behind Malone and his band. The fire was so intense, the sprinkler system actually melted above the stage according to an Instagram post after the show.
As is his routine, Malone jumped between genres during his set. From classic rock covers during "Hollywood Dreams", pop joints such as "I Like You (a Happier Song), and hard rock tracks like "Take What You Want" featuring Ozzy Osbourne, there was certainly a little bit of everything for his fans.
"I'm having the fucking time of my life," he confessed to his fans, raising his cup high to the sky. At this point, Malone discarded his sweaty tee and performed the rest of the show shirtless, much to the approval of the crowd.
"It doesn't matter what you want to do in this life, do what you love," he declared before his closing tracks and encore. "Life your truth, and chase your dreams. Nobody can stop you!"
It was evident that Malone was matured in these last few years, but still remains ready to party hard and is always ready to entertain.
"Thank you for coming to hang out with me, I hope y'all had at least half as much fun as I did," he said before waving goodbye.
"Party hard but not too hard. Have a great night!"
In Malone we trust. Hasta la vista, Posty!