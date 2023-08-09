Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Music

Post Malone Delivers Energetic Set in The Woodlands

August 9, 2023 8:14AM

Post Malone entertained a max-capacity show in The Woodlands on Tuesday night during his 'If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour' stop.
Post Malone entertained a max-capacity show in The Woodlands on Tuesday night during his 'If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour' stop. Photo by Darrin Clifton
Post Malone
If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, Texas
August 8th, 2023

Eight years ago, Austin Richard Post released a track entitled "White Iverson" on his Soundcloud account. The song garnered millions of plays, and the legend of Post Malone was born. In the nearly a decade since, Malone has toed the line between hip-hop, rock, pop, and country music, doing so with a jovial demeanor and extreme like-ability.

Last month, Malone released his fifth studio album entitled Austin, and also kicked off his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour in support of the release. The first single, "Chemical," is a lively, uptempo track that serves as the last song of his tour set list.

"This is the first tour where I've been trusted to play electric guitar on stage," proclaimed Malone as he took a quick pause between songs during last night's set. "If you haven't downloaded my new album, please go do that. I have a new baby that I need to raise and put through college!"
click to enlarge
Last month, Post Malone released his fifth studio album entitled "Austin". The first single is entitled "Chemical", which serves as the last song of his tour set list.
Photo by Darrin Clifton

The evening began with an all female string quartet and a five minute classical medley. The rest of Malone's band joined shortly after, and when the singer finally hit the scene the audience roared. A wide smile and heart hands from Malone reciprocated the love and quickly gave way to the opening tracks "Better Now" and "Wow."

Malone's outfit is the epitome of "dad core" with khaki shorts, all-white Chucks, and a band tee from country artist Vincent Neal Emerson. Sporting a full, bushy beard and about 100 tattoos, he looked like a long lost cousin on his way to Whole Foods. With a red Solo cup in one hand and a microphone in the other, Malone exudes a friendly energy and overall pleasant vibes whenever he hits the stage.
click to enlarge
With a red Solo cup in one hand and a microphone in the other, Post Malone exudes a friendly energy and overall pleasant vibes whenever he hits the stage.
Photo by Darrin Clifton

The last time he played Houston was in October of last year at Toyota Center. That show was also loud and full of energy, but last night he dialed things all the way to 11. At one point during the show, I believe it was during "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage, I swear you could hear the bass line all the way from The Woodlands to Galveston. My heart certainly felt the thump, thump, thumping as the LED screens and pyrotechnics flashed above and behind Malone and his band. The fire was so intense, the sprinkler system actually melted above the stage according to an Instagram post after the show.

As is his routine, Malone jumped between genres during his set. From classic rock covers during "Hollywood Dreams", pop joints such as "I Like You (a Happier Song), and hard rock tracks like "Take What You Want" featuring Ozzy Osbourne, there was certainly a little bit of everything for his fans.

"I'm having the fucking time of my life," he confessed to his fans, raising his cup high to the sky. At this point, Malone discarded his sweaty tee and performed the rest of the show shirtless, much to the approval of the crowd.

"It doesn't matter what you want to do in this life, do what you love," he declared before his closing tracks and encore. "Life your truth, and chase your dreams. Nobody can stop you!"

click to enlarge
Malone jumped between genres during his set, from classic rock covers, rap, pop, and even some country.
Photo by Darrin Clifton
The crowd roared again with "White Iverson" and "Congratulations" at which point Malone exited the stage along with his band. After a few minutes, the encore began with my personal favorite "Sunflower," followed by "Chemical."

It was evident that Malone was matured in these last few years, but still remains ready to party hard and is always ready to entertain.

"Thank you for coming to hang out with me, I hope y'all had at least half as much fun as I did," he said before waving goodbye.

"Party hard but not too hard. Have a great night!"

In Malone we trust. Hasta la vista, Posty!
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
When he's not roaming around the city in search of tacos and graffiti, Houston Press contributor Marco both writes and points his camera lens toward the vibrant Houston music scene and beyond.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation