Slayyyter Delivers XXXmas in July for a Legion of Stans

Houston weather paid tribute to the new pop queen, Slayyyter as the temperature dipped down to fitting 69 degrees. But the small cool front experienced the past couple of days was negated by the heat she brought to the Satellite Bar on the eleven city Mini Tour.

Tons of rabid stans with black marks-a-lot X’s decorating their hands held cell phones that left their faces laminated in the darkness of the bar. They waited excitedly singing along to “After the Storm” and “Apeshit” being played overheard. Screams filled the room as security finally walked Slayyyter through the crowd and onto the stage just before 11 p.m.

Through out the 45-minute set the crowd screamed out every word to every song. Slayyyter’s blonde hair whipped through the Houston air as she bounced up and down while singing in the faces of her beloved fans. As much as they wanted to capture video and photo of their shero, all the fans really wanted was her much anticipated mixtape to be released. Someone screamed the inquiry at her between songs, she coyly replied that its is coming out soon.

High black platform stilettos, body suit, black cowboy and a microphone along with the backing tracks supplied by Robokid was all that was needed for a successful night for a budding pop star. Her vulgar and provocative lyrics are on par with the likes of Cupcakke and Megan Thee Stallion. It is difficult to state that any particular song was better than any other, but the crowd seemed to peak during “BFF”, “Daddy AF” and “Mine”.

Slayyyter seems destined for pop greatness even before officially releasing a mixtape. Hordes of Charli XCX fans have directed their carefree excitement and she has had a bit of mainstream exposure having been featured in high profile publications by Rolling Stone, Fader and Paper all within nine months. The small star tattoo on the inside of her left index finger is in no way indicative as to how big she will become.

Random notebook dump: The entire premise of HBO’s new show Euphoria could be captured in her songs, especially “Daddy AF”. Any of Slayyyter’s songs would be a perfect fit to be featured on the graphic drama filled with sex, drugs and just overall hedonism of youth.

Overheard in the crowd: As Robokid finished as the opener and walked off the stage a bodiless voice yelled from the crowd, “Let me see that Robodick!” This show was definitely filled to the brim with sexuality.

Setlist

Platform Shoes

I’m High

Hello Kitty

Celebrity

Crush On U

All I Want for XXXmas

Cha Ching

Daddy AF

Alone

Candy

Dial Tone

Ghost

Bff

Mine