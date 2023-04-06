Last Night: The O'Jays and The Spinners at the Smart Financial Centre

The train has always been a mythical and symbolic aspect of music in country, blues, rock, and folk. You can take the Midnight Train to Georgia, the Last Train to Clarksville, the Midnight Special, a Long Train’ Runnin’, or climb onto the Runaway Train, Mystery Train, Peace Train or (for the adventurous) Crazy Train.
But for my ticket fare, there’s only one locomotive to be on: And that’s the Love Train. But the conductors of said express, the Ohio-born O’Jays, are finally pulling the cord and steering into the station to the end of the road. The vocal group brought the “Last Stop on the Love Train: The Final Tour” to the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land last night.
Levert and Williams were onstage for this last gig alongside Eric Grant, who joined in 1995. Levert and Williams co-founded the singing group in 1958 (!) and took their name as a tribute to influential Cleveland DJ Eddie O’Jay.
Backed by a massive ensemble including 14 band members—half of whom were in the horn section—and three backup singers, the O’Jays emerged in resplendent matching red suits. It was clear from the start that Levert was suffering from some health issues. He gingerly walked out on stage and soon took a seat in a plush chair placed dead center (which looked suspiciously like the furniture in the Smart Centre lobbies).
It's where he spent most of the show, but it was clear up front that the 80-year-old still had plenty of bite. “I’m not going to be dancing and moving all around tonight. If you want to see that, go to Las Vegas!” he said to the roar of an audience that was definitely with him all night. “Go see Bruno Mars or Silk Sonic! They stole all our shit! ALL our shit!”
And while his voice was much croakier and raspy to start with, he found his balance after several songs into the set. As for the 79-year-old Williams, he astounded through the set list hitting high notes, and 65-year-old Grant was also in fine form.
“I Love Music” came off a bit flat and rote despite the best efforts of the backing orchestra, but things recovered with Williams leading an exciting “Headed for the Weekend,” a dark horse for the night’s peak tune.
The set ended with three punches of hits, of which the slinky “For the Love of Money” was the pinnacle. And it satisfied the annoying fuck near me who kept bellowing “Money! Money!” during much of the set, even during the slow ballads, while his girlfriend cackled and they chatted.
Though in modern times the song is most recognized as the theme for Donald Trump’s old TV show The Apprentice (oddly, as a pro-greed song), its biting lyrics by Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Anthony Jackson seem even more relevant today nearly 50 years after its release.
The show ended on a sweet note and some heartfelt words from Levert to the supportive Smart Centre crowd about his hope and plan to “get better” if it’s in God’s will. Williams and Grant seemed genuinely moved as they showered him with praise (though Williams—perhaps used to saying this at thousands of previous shows not on the farewell tour—uttered “See you next time!”)
One other item of note: The presence of a large camera on a crane and roaming Steadicam videographers screamed that this show as being filmed for a possible release, though not a word about it was uttered from the stage. Stay tuned, boppers!
They started near Detroit but—like The O’Jays—are most associated with the Philly Soul sound after recording for Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff’s Philadelphia International label (producer/arranger Thom Bell was the third leg on that sonic stool).
And while none of the quartet onstage today as The Spinners—Tenors Marvin Taylor and Ronnie Moss, bassman Jessie Peck, and lead C.J. Jefferson—were the voices heard on any of their smooth-sounding hits, they more than expertly carry the torch for the catalog with amazing vibrancy. The band did pay tribute to absent 85-year-old Henry Fambrough, who recently retired from performing with the group and is the last surviving original member.
Though Peck, as expected, had the fan-favorite “12:45…I took my time” line from “Games People Play.” He was also the most agile member and a hell of a breakdancer. He also mentioned that he’s a “brand new Houstonian,” and Jefferson added he used to live north of the city in Cypress.
Moss’ falsetto turned Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Slips Away” into aching arches (we talked to him ahead of this show). Taylor’s R&B/gospel groove buoyed “I’ll Be Around” and the powerful “Mighty Love.” Set closer “The Rubberband Man” was the most fun, and even found members bringing out large white rubber bands on stage with which they did various goofy tricks.
But it was Jefferson who took the audience in a different direction on “Sadie.” The tribute to one mother became a tribute to all mothers. It led to an audience sing along, and Peck's mama was in attendance and recognized.
Jefferson also talked about his own maternal love and being the last of nine children—which had its benefits. “I came around,” he said. “And my mother was tired of whuppin’ ass by then!”
The O’Jays
(Possibly missing a song)
Give The People What They Want
Family Reunion
Lovin’ You
Back Stabbers
I Wish You Were Here with Me
Darling Darling Baby
Sunshine > Wildflower
Brandy
Let Me Make Love to You
Forever Mine
I Love Music
Headed for the Weekend
A Prayer > Stairway to Heaven
For the Love of Money
Used to Be My Girl
Love Train
Could It Be I’m Falling in Love
It’s a Shame
Funny How Time Slips Away
I’ll Be Around
Working My Way Back to You/Forgive Me Girl
Sadie
Mighty Love
Group intros: Ooh Baby Baby/Let’s Get It On/music from "The Bird" (snippets)
Cupid/I’ve Loved You for a Long Time/Having a Party
Then Came You
One of a Kind (Love Affair)
Games People Play
The Rubberband Man