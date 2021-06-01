Lineup Announced for 2021 Shell Freedom Over Texas — and Yes, It's Virtual Once Again

- Local
"While I wish we could hold a huge Fourth of July celebration downtown, we're not just yet there ," Mayor Sylvester Turn said Tuesday in announcing the particulars of the 2021 Shell Freedom Over Texas Independence Day celebration.
So it'll be live streamed and virtual one more time — complete with fireworks — the same as in 2020. Turner explained that six weeks ago they couldn't have predicted where the area is today in regards to the possible transmission of COVID-19 and it's too late to change their plans now.
ABC13 will once again broadcast the event from 7-10 p.m. on the holiday with live entertainment and fireworks. Residents can watch the proceedings outdoors from afar but gatherings are not allowed.
Performers will include country artist Lee Brice ("Hey World"), Jimmie Allen ("Make Me Want To"), Alanis Sophia (American Idol) and Brian Jack & the Zydeco Gamblers.
Here's a sampling of their music:
Lee Brice
Jimmie Allen
Alanis Sophia
Brian Jack and The Zydeco Gamblers
