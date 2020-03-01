Live From The Bayou Showcases Houston and Louisiana Culture.

Curt Corona was just one of the artists from Houston and Louisiana who performed at the festival

Traffic was backed up around the 610 Loop near Main Saturday as the rodeo kicked things off with a downtown parade. Ten minutes west down 610 at the entertainment center known as The Media Block John Fuggin Dough put on the third iteration of Live From The Bayou, a party that celebrates the culture of Houston and Louisiana. Standing center stage after taking the microphone from an MC after a performance, the artist said:

“I didn’t want anything really…I just wanted to make fun of my cousin,” he said laughing while motioning to the rapper that just left the stage. “That’s my people y’all.”

The crowd applauded as Dough got ready to give the microphone back to the MC.

"I just appreciate all y’all coming out and supporting me and the city. Make sure to support all of the vendors that came out.”

EXPAND John Fuggin Dough performs for the crowd. Photo By Rashaad Smith of LXD Filmz care of John Fuggin Dough

Dough hails from Louisiana but has spent a long time here in the city and his event is a reflection of his reality. Food, drinks, and music from Texas and Louisiana were the on full display Saturday as patrons munched on Cajun pasta while drinking Texas/Louisiana themed drinks and listened to artists from both sides of the border. While the event got off to a slow start, everything picked up as the sun went down with more and more people filing into the halls of the Media Block to see the performances. Northside MC GodBody Bingo was one of those who came for the show.

“I’m not performing tonight but I came to support some of the other artists and producers. And of course to support John.”

Dough took time out to let us know about the event’s importance.

“Live from the Bayou is all about merging cultures and we want the food, music, drinks, and atmosphere to be a representation of that. We have food and drinks as well as artists, a sheabutter company, a herbal company, and more. I just feel it’s important to highlight these cultures.”

EXPAND The festival brought out local businesses selling food, art, and more. Photo by DeVaughn Douglas

He’s not the only one with that mindset as Sylvester Turner endorsed the event earlier in the week.

“His stamp means everything to me,” says John about the mayor’s message. “This is only my third one and I am happy that he recognizes the importance of showing these two southern cultures. Him saying John Dough is doing this is so important to me…now maybe next time I can get him to say Fuggin.”

Live From The Bayou is not a huge festival…but it has the beginnings of one. While it doesn’t have the draw of the rodeo happening a few miles away (and few events do ) it has a big thing in common with it…a focus on cultures that are important to Houston.