Rodeo Feeling Good as Hell Welcomes Lizzo March 13

Fresh off of a trio of wins and a live performance at the Grammy's and a year filled with skyrocketing success, Houston's own Lizzo will perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Friday, March 13 as part of Black Heritage Day.

The talented singer (and flautist) has taken the world of pop and hip hop by storm since her 2019 release Cuz I Love You. The album featured hits like "Juice," "Good as Hell" and the number one "Truth Hurts." In addition, she has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community and been outspoken on social justice issues.

Not only are her songs huge radio hits, but they are frequently featured in television commercials and in films and TV shows. She recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone and seems to be only growing in popularity with each day.

While she wasn't born in Houston, she grew up in Alief and began her career in music here.

Tickets, likely to go extremely quickly, go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the Rodeo Houston website.