Marshmello Bringing a Dance Party to the Rodeo

Marshmello will certainly bring a different vibe to the rodeo.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced electronic artist and DJ Marshmello would perform at the rodeo on Friday, March 20. The pure electronic dance vibe is certain to bring a very different atmosphere to the rodeo.

In recent years, the HLSR has tried to diversify its musical base from country to rock and Latin and hip hop and pop music. Marshmello certainly continues in that new tradition.

Tickets for Marshmello will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the Houston Rodeo website.