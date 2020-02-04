Marshmello Bringing a Dance Party to the Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced electronic artist and DJ Marshmello would perform at the rodeo on Friday, March 20. The pure electronic dance vibe is certain to bring a very different atmosphere to the rodeo.
In recent years, the HLSR has tried to diversify its musical base from country to rock and Latin and hip hop and pop music. Marshmello certainly continues in that new tradition.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tickets for Marshmello will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the Houston Rodeo website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!