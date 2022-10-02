Mary J. Blige Brings Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to the Toyota Center

click to enlarge Ella Mai helps to open up the show with Queen Naija. Photo by Robyn Tuazon

click to enlarge Blige easily switched between ballads and high-energy hits. Photo by Robyn Tuazon

The audience swayed back and forth, singing the last verse to “Not Gon’ Cry”, the breakout single from thesoundtrack. Mary J. Blige paced across the stage hyping the crowd up and accentuating the last few notes. She cried as she looked out into the audience who began cheering in support.“These are happy tears,” she exclaimed as she wiped her eyes. These are tears because I’m single. I’m happy. I’m free. I’m fancy.”As she paced, she began to sing the last word of each sentence, eventually standing center stage and letting out a loud yell. As the packed house continued their thunderous applause she began repeatedly pointing at the floor, chanting “I’m alright” and “there’s not going to be too much more of this,” before crouching near the side of the stage.“And what is this?” she asked the audience while coming to a stop on the side of the stageImmediately the big band intro to “I’m Goin’ Down “blasted through the speakers sending the crowd in an uproar. As the chorus came in, Blige held the microphone toward the audience while the packed house sang at the top of their lungs.Mary J Blige’stouched down at the Toyota Center Saturday night bringing the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija to Houston. The tour, presented by Hologic and the Black Promoters Collective, celebrates the release of Blige’s fourteenth studio album of the same name.While the lead single is an ode to self-empowerment and reflection it has also become the theme for her and Hologic’s “Her Health is Her Wealth” initiative focused on getting more women to prioritize prescreening for cancer and annual doctors’ visits. It’s not just lip service for Blige who speaks about the initiative a few times during the show but even has a commercial during one of the outfit changes, letting the audience know exactly what services are offered.Blige has a catalog that spans 30 years, and she moved through it easily, giving fans classics as well as songs from the new album making sure everyone was entertained. Generations danced together as groups composed of daughters, mothers, and grandmothers rocked back and forth with Blige.“What does she even know about this song?” said a mother as she pointed at her daughter rocking back and forth with her eyes closed as she sang to herself.Blige controlled the crowd throughout the night by flipping from club hits to slow ballads all while peppering in her signature dance moves. Chants of “Go Mary” filled the stadium as she bopped across the stage. For Ketta Washington, Kenya Thomas, Umeki Hines, and Nikki Caines the experience was one not to be missed. The group rocked together the entire show and, when it came to an end, couldn’t decide on the favorite part of the night.“Everything was great, and she did amazing,” said Ketta, laughing. “We have been to just about every one of her shows and it’s hard to just pick one thing. We came for Mary.”