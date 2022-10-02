Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Mary J. Blige Brings Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to the Toyota Center

October 2, 2022 5:49AM

Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Touched down at the Toyota Center Saturday Night.
Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Touched down at the Toyota Center Saturday Night. Photo by Robyn Tuazon
The audience swayed back and forth, singing the last verse to “Not Gon’ Cry”, the breakout single from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. Mary J. Blige paced across the stage hyping the crowd up and accentuating the last few notes. She cried as she looked out into the audience who began cheering in support.

“These are happy tears,” she exclaimed as she wiped her eyes. These are tears because I’m single. I’m happy. I’m free. I’m fancy.”

As she paced, she began to sing the last word of each sentence, eventually standing center stage and letting out a loud yell. As the packed house continued their thunderous applause she began repeatedly pointing at the floor, chanting “I’m alright” and “there’s not going to be too much more of this,” before crouching near the side of the stage.

“And what is this?” she asked the audience while coming to a stop on the side of the stage

Immediately the big band intro to “I’m Goin’ Down “blasted through the speakers sending the crowd in an uproar. As the chorus came in, Blige held the microphone toward the audience while the packed house sang at the top of their lungs.
click to enlarge
Ella Mai helps to open up the show with Queen Naija.
Photo by Robyn Tuazon
Mary J Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour touched down at the Toyota Center Saturday night bringing the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija to Houston. The tour, presented by Hologic and the Black Promoters Collective, celebrates the release of Blige’s fourteenth studio album of the same name.

While the lead single is an ode to self-empowerment and reflection it has also become the theme for her and Hologic’s “Her Health is Her Wealth” initiative focused on getting more women to prioritize prescreening for cancer and annual doctors’ visits. It’s not just lip service for Blige who speaks about the initiative a few times during the show but even has a commercial during one of the outfit changes, letting the audience know exactly what services are offered.

Blige has a catalog that spans 30 years, and she moved through it easily, giving fans classics as well as songs from the new album making sure everyone was entertained. Generations danced together as groups composed of daughters, mothers, and grandmothers rocked back and forth with Blige.

“What does she even know about this song?” said a mother as she pointed at her daughter rocking back and forth with her eyes closed as she sang to herself.
click to enlarge
Blige easily switched between ballads and high-energy hits.
Photo by Robyn Tuazon
Blige controlled the crowd throughout the night by flipping from club hits to slow ballads all while peppering in her signature dance moves. Chants of “Go Mary” filled the stadium as she bopped across the stage. For Ketta Washington, Kenya Thomas, Umeki Hines, and Nikki Caines the experience was one not to be missed. The group rocked together the entire show and, when it came to an end, couldn’t decide on the favorite part of the night.

“Everything was great, and she did amazing,” said Ketta, laughing. “We have been to just about every one of her shows and it’s hard to just pick one thing. We came for Mary.”
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Houston Press contributor DeVaughn Douglas is a freelance writer, blogger, and podcaster. He is 1/2 of the In My Humble Opinion Podcast and 1/1 of the Sleep and Procrastination Society. (That last one isn't a podcast; he just procrastinates and sleeps a lot.)

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation