Megan Thee Stallion Packs the House at White Oak Music Hall

On Tuesday night at White Oak Music Hall, Megan Thee Stallion packed the main room of the iconic Houston music venue to capacity and put on a statement of a performance as the main event of Red Bull Presents: Thee Outlaw.

The concert was hosted by Red Bull in partnership with Megan and the venue as part of the Red Bull Music Presents concert series — one-off shows in cities around the world that reflect the unique music scene and definitive artists of each place.

EXPAND Red Bull Presents: Thee Outlaw, featuring Megan Thee Stallion at White Oak Music Hall Photo by Carlos Brandon

Following her breakout 2019 which saw Megan Thee Stallion rise from campus it-girl at TSU to the upper echelons of the music industry, the Hot Girl Summer artist capped her biggest year yet with Tuesday's homecoming performance. And we mean homecoming. Megan was preceded onstage by her supporting act, the TSU drumline, as well as a performance by DJ Mr. Rogers and Paul Wall.

EXPAND Red Bull Presents: Thee Outlaw, featuring the TSU drumline Photo by Carlos Brandon

More than a thousand fans packed in front of the stage awaiting the night's surprise opening acts. Despite a few boos from the crowd as the Texas Southern drumline was announced, the venue was soon transformed into a magnificent and unfathomably loud pep rally as performers captivated and entertained the ocean of Hot Girls (Megan stans) and boys before them.

Nearly three hours after doors opened, Thee Stallion took the stage with an entrance worthy of her bombastic reputation. Amid smoke and strobe lights, Megan appeared atop a spinning merry go 'round horse before dismounting and diving aggressively into a set that included her hits Big Ole Freak, Big Booty, Money Good and several others. Proudly on display was Thee Stallion's unique blend of female sexual liberation and unfettered southern rap chops.

The Third Ward rapper, whose been deemed an unlikely "chosen one" by the all-male keepers of Houston hip hop, has wowed the word with her ability to channel the likes of Pimp C and Big Moe while at the same time presenting a somewhat controversial image of empowered female sexuality — both of which she embodied effortlessly on Tuesday night.

EXPAND Red Bull Presents: Thee Outlaw, featuring Megan Thee Stallion at White Oak Music Hall Photo by Carlos Brandon

The house was full to absolute capacity with Houston legends Bun B, Slim Thug and more in attendance supporting the current keeper of the crown, so to speak. As has become standard at Megan The Stallion shows, the queen of twerking brought fans on stage to twerk alongside her at difference points in her evening. A stunt with historically negative connotations, especially in the context of male performers groping the fans they invite on stage, Megan's invitation has become an expression of liberation — she allows her audience to share in her act of body positivity and sexual ownership.

EXPAND Red Bull Presents: Thee Outlaw, featuring Megan Thee Stallion at White Oak Music Hall Photo by Carlos Brandon

Red Bull's choice to select Megan Thee Stallion for its Houston edition of Red Bull Music Presents 2019 could not have been better timed given the Hot Girl's monster year and current ubiquity in both her city and the national hip hop scene. If 2019 was her breakout, 2020 may well be the year Megan Thee Stallion takes over the music business. If her last few performances are any indicators of star power yet untapped, I'd say it's a safe bet she has has much further to rise.