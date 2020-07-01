 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Well , won't be seeing crods like this in 2019 at ACL this year. In fact, won't be seeing the ACL Music Festival at all.EXPAND
Well , won't be seeing crods like this in 2019 at ACL this year. In fact, won't be seeing the ACL Music Festival at all.
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

Austin City Limits Music Festival Cancelled for 2020

Margaret Downing | July 1, 2020 | 11:08am
AA

Organizers of the Austin City Limits Music Festival have just announced the annual event won't be happening in 2020.

Without ever mentioning the words "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" the organizers say: "We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority."

The festival would have taken place the first two weekends in October at Zilker Park. Instead it has been pushed to the next year, same location on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

 We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.