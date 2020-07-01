Austin City Limits Music Festival Cancelled for 2020

Organizers of the Austin City Limits Music Festival have just announced the annual event won't be happening in 2020.
Without ever mentioning the words "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" the organizers say: "We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority."
The festival would have taken place the first two weekends in October at Zilker Park. Instead it has been pushed to the next year, same location on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.
We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options.
