Austin City Limits Music Festival Cancelled for 2020

Well , won't be seeing crods like this in 2019 at ACL this year. In fact, won't be seeing the ACL Music Festival at all.

Organizers of the Austin City Limits Music Festival have just announced the annual event won't be happening in 2020.

Without ever mentioning the words "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" the organizers say: "We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority."

The festival would have taken place the first two weekends in October at Zilker Park. Instead it has been pushed to the next year, same location on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.