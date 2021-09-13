Harry Styles Postpones Houston Concert [UPDATED]

click to enlarge Looks like Tropical Storm Nicholas rained on Harry Styles' parade tonight. Photo by PHAM (@anthonypham)

Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe.

I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding.

I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 13, 2021

After a year of waiting for a rescheduled date, and after a long day of waiting outside in the rain for some die hard fans, tonight's Harry Styles' concert at Toyota Center has been officially postponed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.The singer tweeted this afternoon: "Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I've been advised that tonight's show at the Toyota Center can't happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I'm so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H"Tonight's show would have been the fifth date of the North American leg of his current outing,, in support of his 2019 album. No word yet on when the concert will be postponed to; fans may just have to postpone that Watermelon Sugar high just a tad longer to a sunnier day.