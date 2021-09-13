Support Us

Harry Styles Postpones Houston Concert [UPDATED]

September 13, 2021 3:34PM

Looks like Tropical Storm Nicholas rained on Harry Styles' parade tonight.
Photo by PHAM (@anthonypham)
After a year of waiting for a rescheduled date, and after a long day of waiting outside in the rain for some die hard fans, tonight's Harry Styles' concert at Toyota Center has been officially postponed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The singer tweeted this afternoon: "Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I've been advised that tonight's show at the Toyota Center can't happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I'm so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H"
Tonight's show would have been the fifth date of the North American leg of his current outing, Love On Tour, in support of his 2019 album Fine Line. No word yet on when the concert will be postponed to; fans may just have to postpone that Watermelon Sugar high just a tad longer to a sunnier day.


Update: 4:30 p.m.: Official statement sent to ticket purchasers:

The Harry Styles concert scheduled for tonight (September 13, 2021) at Toyota Center has been postponed .
The event organizer is still trying to reschedule the event, if they do, your tickets will remain good for the rescheduled date.

Hang on to your tickets – we’ll email you as soon as the status of your event changes or the new date is announced.

Please note that at this time, while the event organizer is working to try and reschedule the event, they are not currently allowing refunds; however refunds will be made available in the future. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you at Toyota Center soon
.

Ticket holders should look to Toyota Center for updates on a rescheduled date and refund options.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

