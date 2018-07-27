 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Only Beast is a trio that sounds like a four piece.
Only Beast is a trio that sounds like a four piece.
Photo by Anthony Rathbun

Only Beast Releases an Unconventional Video

David Garrick | July 27, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Houston's Only Beast doesn't fit the conventional ideas of what the music industry loves. Essentially rock music, the trio uses blistering vocals, snappy drums, and piercing guitar to create and shape the tone of their music. On their latest release Again, they proved that they could wow anyone who took the time to place a needle to the vinyl.

Now, the band has released the first video from the album for the track, "Any Me." As different as their overall sound, the idea of the band being groped and grabbed at flows just like the chord progressions the band utilizes. Shots of the band performing are intertwined with clips of them being pulled at by mysterious hands, though the band keeps soldiering on just like the way they operate in today's music climate.

You can stream the video above, or you can purchase Again from most record shops throughout Houston, or directly from the group's Bandcamp page. Only Beast is set to headline Barkerpalooza at Spruce Goose on August 11. The 21 and up show has sets from The Social Flood, Cheers To Good Problems, and Run Program. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5 to $7.

 
David Garrick is a Houston native who sees more live music than pretty much anyone else in town. A tireless proponent for underground music, he divides his time between seeing up to six bands a night and championing the rights of artists. Known for being a straight shooter, he focuses primarily on Houston music and Houston music events.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >