St. Patrick's Day Playlist: Kristen Coyle and The Black Swans Edition

This week, Irish culture is on grand display as we eye St. Patrick’s Day 2019. Music is a big and fascinating part of the culture and several Houston bands help preserve and advance music styles with Irish roots. We've asked a few of the city’s best and best-loved Celtic-flavored bands to help piece together a playlist of integral Paddy’s Day songs. Once we’re done, you’ll have a solid list of tunes and at least a few ideas of where to celebrate this weekend.

Kristin Coyle and The Black Swans are a newer Houston group which launched, appropriately, on St. Patrick’s Day 2017. The fiddle is at the forefront of the lively music thanks to the band’s namesake. She’s joined by guitarists Jon Hom and Christian Weigand and drummer Chris Piper. While the group may be upstart, its individual members have extensive performing backgrounds and other music projects. Like yesterday’s featured band, Blaggards, Kristin & company take different genres – rock, folk and blues,… yes, you read that correctly, blues – and infuse them with traditional Irish music. A better description might come from the band itself, which self-identifies as “feisty fiddling accompanied by a weaving electric guitar, luscious rhythms and a healthy dose of drum swagger.” How good does that sound?

The band has earned a following from dates at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, where it will hold court with sets Saturday and Sunday during Mucky Duck’s two-day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The event is billed as a weekend of Irish craic (translation: fun), with Irish food, drink, dancing and, of course, music. The Kirby-area venue has been billed as one of the top 10 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States by USA Today. You’re probably not going to see a bluesy Irish band like Kristin Coyle and The Black Swans at many other Paddy’s Day celebrations. Only in Houston could you get this mix of blues bar-meets-Temple Bar.