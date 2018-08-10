The Wall May Be an Important Record, But It's Not a Great Pink Floyd Album

There are a lot of people out there who, usually upon reaching college age, have gone through a Pink Floyd phase. Sure, someone younger might appreciate Floyd at a more immediate wow-these-songs-are-good/singing-”we don’t need no education”- is-fun level, but they’re not going to do that deep dive into the catalog. They’re just not ready. Much in the way you need to get some age on your name before you can understand the blues, you need to reach a certain age in your life before you’re ready to tackle Pink Floyd in their entirety.

You need certain hallmarks of youth for Floyd to really sparkle, the two most important being anger and hubris, because those feed into the cynicism to really appreciate Roger Waters’ very specific view of the world in the ‘70s. If you’re not mad at the world and you don’t think you’re one of the few that sees how the world really works, it’s going to be hard to really did into a record like Animals or get through all of The Final Cut. But if you’ve got those twin passions, you’ll see Dark Side of the Moon for the dark joke that it is and see the horror underneath the beauty of Wish You Were Here.

And you’ll fall head over heels with the epic known as The Wall, a record engineered to play to all those negative feelings people, young and old, carry around with them. It’s a record about how our past haunts our present and how we self-destruct to push away the pain. It’s a record with some of the finest songwriting of all time, including arguably the best guitar solo of all time during “Comfortably Numb.”