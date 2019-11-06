 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Post Malone proved he's built to last before a capacity crowd at Toyota Center on Tuesday night.
Post Malone proved he's built to last before a capacity crowd at Toyota Center on Tuesday night.
Photo by Jennifer Lake

Post Malone is Having the Last Laugh

Clint Hale | November 6, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Post Malone
November 5, 2019
Toyota Center

Before closing out a sold-out show on Tuesday night at Toyota Center, Austin Richard Post (known more commonly as Post Malone) took time to call out those who once mocked him as a one-hit wonder. As a novelty act. As an “artist” who would never be considered as much.

“They’re the same folks who now stick out their hand and say, ‘congratulations,’” Post said, before closing his show with a hit of the very same name.

I know from where Post Malone speaks, because I was once one of those who doubted his long-term viability. Too cartoonish. Too much auto-tune. Too many face tattoos. Well, so much for being right.

Before thousands and thousands of adoring fans on Tuesday night as part of his Runaway Tour, Post Malone blasted through an 80-minute, 20-song set that was long on hits and equally long on emotion. Post isn’t the type of guy to do things halfway, as evidenced by an emotional set that saw him thanks the crowd many times over for their support. For blocking out the haters. For helping him become one of the top pop stars in the game today.

That surge to the top of the pop charts has only been exacerbated by Post’s latest, Hollywood’s Bleeding, a mainstay on the Billboard charts and one of the more eclectic, diverse and quality releases among mainstream pop releases in 2019. Simply put, Post Malone is a guy who knows how to craft a hook and please an audience, something he did in fine form before a packed house at Toyota Center.

Not willing to be confined to any one genre, Post Malone blasted his way through a 20-song set.
Not willing to be confined to any one genre, Post Malone blasted his way through a 20-song set.
Photo by Jennifer Lake

From “Better Now” to “Saint-Tropez” to “Goodbyes,” Post kicked off his performance with hits and continued with more throughout his set. That included staples like “Psycho,” “Wow,” “I Fall Apart,” “White Iverson” and “Sunflower,” the latter of which featured a cameo from opener Swae Lee.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Bronze Peacock At The House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline Street Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline Street, Houston TX 77002

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:00pm @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs 2915 N. Main Houston TX 77009
    2915 N. Main, Houston TX 77009

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Sarofim Hall - Hobby Center 800 Bagby St Houston TX 77002
    800 Bagby St, Houston TX 77002

But it was the final two tracks of the evening - “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” - where Post really proved his point that he can't be locked into any particular genre box.

Rather, he’s something altogether different, and even refreshing, in today’s homogeneous pop landscape. He’s unpredictable. And I can’t wait to see what he does next.

So, How was the Crowd?: Well, it was eclectic. There were high school kids there with their parents. Others were there sans parents. There were older folks who appreciate good music. Give ‘em credit though; it was a crowd that showed up early, stayed all the way through and expressed its support throughout the night.

Overheard in the Crowd: “He didn’t play ‘Circles.’” That was my plus-1, and that is addressed below.

Throwback Jersey Report: Surprisingly, little in the way of throwbacks on Tuesday night. A lot of James Harden jerseys, and a few for Russell Westbrook. Props to the guy with the Sam Cassell ketchup-and-mustard throwback. Those were always the best Rockets jerseys.

Random Notebook Dump: For a guy who employs a lot of auto-tune, Post Malone can really sing … If only this concert had taken place on a Friday or Saturday night … Dude, you really should have played “Circles.”

 
Clint Hale enjoys music and writing, so that kinda works out. He likes small dogs and the Dallas Cowboys, as you can probably tell. Clint has been writing for the Houston Press since April 2016.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >