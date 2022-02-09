White Oak Music Hall Offers a Special Chance to Get Tickets Today for the Turnpike Troubadours in May

Fans of the Turnpike Troubadours will have a special chance tonight to buy pre-sale tickets
for the country music group from Oklahoma scheduled to appear at White Oak Music Hall on May 7.
Thing is, it's an in-person only event scheduled for the day before the general sale starts Friday at whiteoakmusicahall.com
.
Charlie and the Regrets are playing a free show tonight at the venue so you can take in some music while waiting to be called up to get a special promo code.
The band reunited after two years and according to White Oak, tickets have been selling really fast.
So show up at 5, get a colored wristband, hang around and enjoy the music. At 8 p.m. White Oak will start calling wristband colors and you'll be given a unique code which allows you to buy online before the official sale starts Friday.