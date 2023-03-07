Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban To Headline March Madness Music Fest

March 7, 2023 4:00AM

Tim McGraw at Toyota Center in 2017
Tim McGraw at Toyota Center in 2017 Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Less than two weeks after the final show of the 2023 RodeoHouston season, the Bayou City will play host to another group of traveling musicians for The NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are scheduled to headline back-to-back concerts on April 1 and 2, supported by Maggie Rogers, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T, the NCAA March Madness Music Festival will take place at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. A few miles south, Houston’s NRG Stadium will host this year’s Final Four.

Locals hoping the University of Houston Cougars will continue their magical season—and fans of other teams—can register for free tickets here. Performers and registration details for the AT&T Block Party on March 31st have not yet been announced.

For now, the available details are as follows:

Friday, March 31:
AT&T Block Party, 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1:
Move by Coca-Cola, 2:30-9 p.m.
Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers

Sunday, April 2: Capital One JamFest, 3-10 p.m.
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton

Houston last hosted the March Madness Music Festival in 2016 when Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Maroon 5 headlined.

Selection Sunday for March Madness is March 12. The Final Four will begin on March 31st with the national championship game ending the season on April 2.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation