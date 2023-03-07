Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban To Headline March Madness Music Fest

Less than two weeks after the final show of the 2023 RodeoHouston season, the Bayou City will play host to another group of traveling musicians for The NCAA March Madness Music Festival.
Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are scheduled to headline back-to-back concerts on April 1 and 2, supported by Maggie Rogers, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.
Sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T, the NCAA March Madness Music Festival will take place at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. A few miles south, Houston’s NRG Stadium will host this year’s Final Four.
Locals hoping the University of Houston Cougars will continue their magical season—and fans of other teams—can register for free tickets here. Performers and registration details for the AT&T Block Party on March 31st have not yet been announced.
For now, the available details are as follows:
Friday, March 31:
AT&T Block Party, 4-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 1:
Move by Coca-Cola, 2:30-9 p.m.
Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers
Sunday, April 2: Capital One JamFest, 3-10 p.m.
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton
Houston last hosted the March Madness Music Festival in 2016 when Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Maroon 5 headlined.
Selection Sunday for March Madness is March 12. The Final Four will begin on March 31st with the national championship game ending the season on April 2.