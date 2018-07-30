Panic! at the Disco: Emo Rockers Turned Stadium Headliners

The music industry tends to be a fickle beast. It’s a relentlessly changing landscape where entire sub-genres can disappear almost overnight. Remember emo? It was inescapable ten years ago but you’d be hard pressed to find many artists relying on its sounds in the late 2010s.

In 2005, near the height of the emo craze, an unknown band called Panic! at the Disco released A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. It was a polarizing affair: many critics bemoaned the album’s juvenile themes while just as many complimented its break-neck pace and electronic undertones.

Despite these divisions, one thing was clear: Panic! at the Disco had an expiration date. The band’s overall sound and inclination for song titles that read like statements had already begun to wear on the general public, so most of us expected them to be one-and-done.