 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Amanda Shires Is Fearless (And Atmosphereless) At The Heights Theater
Photo by Reggie Mathalone

Amanda Shires Is Fearless (And Atmosphereless) At The Heights Theater

Pete Vonder Haar | February 28, 2020 | 7:07am
AA

Amanda Shires
The Heights Theater
February 27, 2020

Amanda Shires got her start at 15, playing fiddle for the legendary Texas Playboys. She's also performed with John Prine, Todd Snider, and the 400 Unit alongside husband Jason Isbell. She's released six solo albums and in the last year founded the Highwomen with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlisle, and Natalie Hemby. She also earned an MFA in Creative Writing.

And none of you could be bothered to show up.

Shires brought her "live music meditation" to the Heights Theater for the Houston stop on her Atmosphereless tour. It was a show that leaned heavily on 2018's To the Sunset (an album whose title can be read as both a directive and a toast) but also teased her imminent new release (Deciphering Dreams) and also featured a couple Highwomen tunes ("Highwomen," "Don't Call Me").

Maybe one of the most common misconceptions about Shires —  she played fiddle for the Texas Playboys after all — is that she's purely a country artist. That gets kicked to the curb pretty quick once you hear the guitars or distorted violin and protracted guitar solos on "Look Like A Bird," a song reminiscent of Neil Young's "Cortez the Killer," that never really tore up the country charts.

Shires kept control over a sparse Heights Theater crowd.
Shires kept control over a sparse Heights Theater crowd.
Photo by Reggie Mathalone

Shires's voice recalls Emmylou Harris or perhaps a more muscular Nancy Griffith, but you'd be remiss not to acknowledge the influence of Tom Waits (or, hell, Nick Cave) on Shires's surfeit of songs about desperate lives and failed loves. Her voice can be both powerful, such as when belting out the soulful "Parking Lot Pirouette," or almost faltering, as in the tremulous "White Feather," where she pointedly states:

It's easy to be quiet
And easy to be silent
When you're afraid of what you don't understand    

She possesses enough virtuosity, both as an instrumentalist and a singer that she could fall back on technical aptitude alone. But join her for one of her "live music meditations" like last night and you won't doubt the authenticity of her words, or her affection for Genesis (she closed out the set with "That's All").

Amanda Shires is both a self-effacing and formidable presence on stage, and while I might appreciate not literally rubbing shoulders with my fellow Houstonians, it's disappointing to see such a small crowd for such an impassioned performer.

Personal Bias: I'm a sucker for thigh-high glitter boots and mean fiddle playing.

The Crowd: Sitting on their hands, unfortunately.

Overheard In The Crowd: "I've seen the Dead ten times."

Random Notebook Dump: "Her band looks like a bunch of film podcasters."

 
Peter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and is an aspiring author. His first novel, Lucky Town, is out now.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >