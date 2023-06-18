Ángela Aguilar Shines Bright at 713 Music Hall

Ángela Aguilar
Piensa En Mi Tour
713 Music Hall
June 17, 2023
Over the years, Mexico has produced a litany of premier singers and songwriters in the realm of musica ranchera. For one family from the Mexican state of Zacatecas, that tradition is being upheld for the new generation through the voice and charisma of 19-year-old Ángela Aguilar, who has been singing onstage with her father Pepe Aguilar for more than ten years, and is now embarking on her own musical journey.
The Piensa En Mi Tour arrived in Houston on Saturday evening, and the audience ranged from great grandparents to young girls sitting on their father's laps. This was the first show that I've experienced at 713 Music Hall that was completely seated, and the mood was surprisingly tranquil. Even so, the excitement and anticipation to see and hear Ángela Aguilar on stage was palpable.
Prior to the show, a playlist full of traditional Mexican music could be heard throughout the venue. Everything from Juan Gabriel to Los Panchos, as well as many songs by Ana Gabriel and Rocio Durcal. It was obvious that these artists serve as direct inspiration for Aguilar, and she is completely aware of the immense responsibility that entails, which she manages with an extreme grace and beauty.
Once the lights dimmed and her band began to play, Aguilar took to the stage in a traditional gold dress, twinkling bright in front of her adoring fans. Her smile was magical, and her voice was enticing. As the great American poet Shawn Carter once said, not only did she shine, but she illuminated the whole show!
Aguilar began the night with a cover of the 1984 classic hit Dejame Vivir by Rocio Durcal & Juan Gabriel. It is a playful back and forth between two would be lovers, but also serves as a declaration of Aguilar's intention to stay dedicated to her musical career without the distraction of romantic relationships. In a previous interview, she mentioned that it would be nearly impossible to find true love that could compare to the standard set by her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre.
"Hola Houston, buenas noches!" she said with a sweet smile. "I recently moved to Houston, so we're all basically neighbors now!" she announced. If that means that we will see her on stage more often here in the city, or maybe in line for food at Taconazo and Trill Burgers, then welcome to the city, amiga!
It is so very difficult to pick a favorite moment from her set list. One highlight was definitely the tribute she sang in honor of her grandmother Flor Silvestre. Another was the lovely cover of Rayando El Sol by Maná, which she sang as a slowed down ballad. Aguilar even sang Lo Busqué with her brother Leonardo, who was a surprise special guest.
"Its important for me to teach young people that you can sing about love without bad words or the denigration of women" Aguilar declared. "I want the new generation to never forget the beautiful tradition of Mexican boleros and love songs!"
She then proceeded to sing a medley of songs from Juan Gabiel (RIP), who's image was displayed on the large LED screens on the rear of the stage. She also sang Amor Prohibido, Si Una Vez, and Como La Flor in honor of one of her musical heroes, Selena Quintanilla-Perez (RIP).
A wonderful show, with a perfect mix of tradition and modern, wrapped in an elegance rarely found in modern music culture. Everything about Ángela Aguilar... her voice, her beauty, her talent, and her family life, is something we can all be inspired by.
¡Gracias Ángela, hasta la proxima!