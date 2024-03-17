Brad Paisley Gives Another Intimate Show for A Stadium Full of Fans

The rotating star shaped rodeo stage is an interesting display for a rodeo performer. On the one hand it is constantly moving so that the thousands of fans can see the performance, which is a positive, but for some performers the stage can be an obstacle when connecting with the crowd. Those artists just getting their feet wet on stage could take a lesson or two from veteran Brad Paisley.
While the country music star is going to perform hits like “Then” and “Wrapped Around,” his connection with the crowd is what truly makes his performance special.
During his performance of “I’m Still a Guy” he grabbed an audience member's phone and asked the audience to follow her on social media before answering a call and letting her boyfriend proclaim his love for her to the crowd. And as if having NRG stadium hear “I love you McKinzie!” wasn’t enough of a connection with the crowd Paisley then walked back off the stage and across the dirt to hand his guitar to a young member of the audience.
“All right little guy,” he yelled as the crowd cheered. “Learn how to play that and we’ll see you up here in 10 or 15 years. Good luck to you and learn how to write some songs about a girl that breaks your heart.”
Paisley is a rodeo standard, as expected at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar, smoked turkey legs, and tie-down roping. This year marks Paisley’s 15th appearance at the rodeo since his first back in 2001. The rodeo prides itself on bringing performers that will bring out and entertain the crowd, so you don’t get invited back that many times unless you have truly have what it takes.
With his last two decades of appearances, Paisley has proven he has everything it takes to keep the eyes of the crowd fixed on that rotating rodeo stage. Since his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, back in 1999 Paisley has carved out a significant place for himself in country music, releasing 12 studio albums and 46 singles. Those singles have garnered him 21 No. 1 hits, and a catalog made to be one of the closing artists for 20 nights of rodeo performances.