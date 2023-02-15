Bruce Springsteen As Memento Mori At The Toyota Center

click to enlarge Little Steven is back, baby. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

"Remember, thou art mortal."That ancient Roman warning wouldn't seem to apply to Bruce Springsteen, whose Herculean shows with the E Street Band belie his age. And even though the man has moved past the need to talk about his childhood and his complicated relationship with his father, as was often the case earlier in his career (and at his recent Broadway residency), he clearly hasn't lost his ability to hold an audience in the palm of his hand.The Valentine's Day show from the E Street Band at Toyota Center started out about like you'd expect. They opened with "Night" fromfor the first time since 2017, then launched into "No Surrender," with particular poignancy given to the Boss's delivery of, "There's a war outside still raging, you say it ain't ours anymore to win." "Prove It All Night" was a solo showcase for Springsteen and saxophone player Jake Clemons. More significantly, "Ghosts" and "Letter to You" (from the album of the same name) made appearances.And Soozie Tyrell and Steve Van Zandt were back from illness, even if fellow guitarist Nils Lofgren was still "Out with COOOOVIIIID," as Springsteen put it when he dedicated "Out in the Street" to him. Like Robin Zander and Mike Cooley, Van Zandt is one of the eternal rocker dudes. Maybeeternal rocker dude, and he was clearly having the best time. His solo at the end of "If I Was the Priest," a crowd request that apparently hasn't been played live since the early '70s, was magnificent.Springsteen's ability to pull something like that out of his hat on a whim is just further testimony to the depth of the band's catalog. And as such, it was something of a disappointment that the middle section was bogged down by the likes of a rambling 15-minute rendition of "Kitty's Back" (from), "Candy's Room" (a perennial set list resident that I admittedly just don't get), and "Don't Play the Song (You Lied)", one of the few cuts from, his most recent album of Motown covers.Even the Boss's prowess as a performer couldn't maintain the enthusiasm during that stretch. "Nightshift" (a cover of the Commodores' classic) was interesting, partly because of backing vocalist Curtis King, Jr.'s performance, but also because of the evening's now burgeoning theme.After the extended bathroom break and old standards like "The E Street Shuffle" and "Johnny 99," Springsteen brought the room down a bit with "Last Man Standing," describing it's significance for him as the sole surviving member of his first band, the Castiles. This was the most intimate the man got with the audience last night, continuing the larger trend.The rest, as they say, is Springstory. The crowd, already mostly on their feet for the bulk of the show, were there for good starting with "Backstreets" and continuing through "Because the Night" — showcasing a blistering guitar duel between Springsteen and Van Zandt — "The Rising," and "Badlands."Springsteen introduced the encore with apublic service health announcement before playing [deep breath] "Thunder Road" (dedicated to the Houston Food Bank), "Born to Run," "Rosalita," adyad of "Glory Days" and "Dancing in the Dark," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," before closing out with a sparse rendition of "I'll See You in My Dreams."An interesting choice of closing song, but one faithful to the show's central theme of impermanence. At 73, and with more of his contemporaries passing away, Springsteen is clearly more cognizant than ever of his own mortality, as he mentioned how the death of Castiles co-founder George Theiss (which also inspired "Ghosts") caused him to reflect on the important of savoring every moment.Maybe next time, skip the extended jams. Life's short, after all.I celebrate (almost) the man's entire catalog.Okay boomers."I was supposed to see the Rolling Stones before Charlie Waters died.""You mean Roger Waters.""What did I say?""You can understand why he plays 'Born to Run' every time; what a response."NightNo SurrenderGhostsProve It All NightLetter to YouThe Promised LandOut in the StreetCandy's RoomKitty's BackIf I Was the PriestNightshift (Commodores cover)Don't Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)The E Street ShuffleJohnny 99Last Man StandingBackstreetsBecause the NightShe's the OneWrecking BallThe RisingBadlandsThunder RoadBorn to RunRosalita (Come Out Tonight)Glory DaysDancing in the DarkTenth Avenue Freeze-OutI'll See You in My Dreams