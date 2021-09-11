Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Caamp Coaxes WOMH Crowd Into Having A Good Time After All

September 11, 2021 6:51AM

Caamp front man Taylor Meier
Caamp front man Taylor Meier Photo by Violeta Alvarez
click to enlarge Caamp front man Taylor Meier - PHOTO BY VIOLETA ALVAREZ
Caamp front man Taylor Meier
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Caamp
White Oak Music Hall
September 10, 2021

Forty-five minutes into their set, Caamp finally got the crowd going.

Up until about 10 p.m., fans at White Oak Music Hall had been alarmingly laid back on Friday night. It was a perfect evening for an outdoor concert - a rarity for us Houstonians - with the temperature drifting from the low 80s into the high 70s as a light wind blew over the bayou. Unfortunately, attendees were seemingly so charmed by the weather they forget that a band was performing.

Onstage, the Ohio-based indie-folk trio breezed through more than half a dozen songs as folks on the lawn chatted among themselves, with most of them remaining comfortably seated through the first half of the show. The mood was relaxed and generally upbeat, but the focus didn't seem to be on the music.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


But when Caamp began to play "Vagabond," the second track from their eponymous debut album, the atmosphere changed. Dozens of people rose to their feet in anticipation of the song's climactic fourth verse, which drew the crowd into a frenzy. And from there, very few sat back down.
click to enlarge Caamp Guitarist Evan Westfall - PHOTO BY VIOLETA ALVAREZ
Caamp Guitarist Evan Westfall
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
By no measure had the preceding 45 minutes been a disappointment, but Caamp's sound is best suited for smoke-filled bars and more intimate settings, so playing on an outdoor stage in front of more than 1,000 people was something of an uphill battle. Never mind the fact that, over the past year and a half, many fans have likely forgotten what concerts are like.

Still, Caamp delivered on their fourth visit to the beloved venue, performing nearly two hours of heartfelt tunes and ultimately persuading attendees to show a bit of enthusiasm. After "Vagabond," the group capitalized on the newfound energy and followed up with two more faster cuts from its debut — "I Keep Going" and "See The World" — before reestablishing the calm with "Send The Fisherman."

Front man Taylor Meier - whose raspy vocals help distinguish Caamp from many of its peers - said that Friday night was the biggest show the band had ever played at White Oak Music Hall, which roped the crowd in even more.

Given the last 18 months, it's fair to say that we've all been a bit overwhelmed. So maybe Caamp's easygoing, laid-back performance was just what the doctor ordered for folks returning to the world of live music. Because as Meier sings on "By And By," "This past year, I got so much older."

But no matter how much we've all aged or how long it took us to get on our feet and dance along, it sure felt good being back at a concert.

SET LIST
Huckleberry Love
No Sleep
Just Wonderin'
Peach Fuzz
Autumn Leaves
Books
By And By
So Long, Honey
Vagabond
I Keep Going
See The World
Send The Fisherman
26
Ohio
So Cool
Officer Of Love
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation