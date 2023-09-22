Navigation
Christian Nodal Provides a Soundtrack of Love and Heartbreak at Toyota Center

September 22, 2023 8:53AM

Mexican singer Christian Nodal provided a soundtrack of love and heartbreak at Toyota Center. Photo by Marco Torres
Christian Nodal
Foraji2 Tour
Toyota Center
September 21, 2023

Its hard to believe that Christian Nodal is only 24 years old, but then I remember that his debut single "Adios Amor" was released in 2016 when he was still a teenager. Nodal hit the charts with a smooth voice full of emotion, honesty, and charisma. His music is often categorized as "mariacheño" - a mix of mariachi and norteño. Nodal took the stage at Toyota Center on Thursday evening accompanied by a full mariachi band, as well as a master accordion player and other norteño musical instruments.

The setlist began strong with "Se Me Olvidó", "Ayayay!", and "La mitad", smiling wide to the crowd and blowing kisses to his fans. He also began to throw several items into the audience, such as his cowboy hats and even his jacket. It was evident that Nodal was in a supremely pleasant mood, most likely still feeling the high of welcoming his first child with Argentine artist Cazzu. Prior to the show, Toyota Center presented Nodal with a gift basket full of personalized baby items, including a Houston Rockets onesie, a stuffed Clutch The Bear toy, and monogramed hearing protection for the baby.

Nodal has named his last two albums and his tour "Forajido", which means outlaw. He revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine that the inspiration came from infamous Mexican outlaws Zorro and Pancho Villa, outlaws who always fought for the public good.
click to enlarge
Christian Nodal's charming attitude and charisma is as big as his voice, which he flexes during his set.
Photo by Marco Torres
"Quien vino hoy enamorado? Quien vino adolorido?! (Who is in love? Who is living with heartbreak?)" he asked the crowd before starting the song "Por El Resto de Tu Vida." He worked the crowd masterfully, walking along the every end of the stage, singing to and engaging with as many fans as possible. His boyish, handsome good looks make his female fans swoon, while at the same time endearing himself as "one of the guys" with all the boyfriends and husbands in the crowd.

Nodal sang several covers throughout the evening, starting with "Aca Entre Nos" and "Mujeres Divinas" by the late, great Vicente Fernandez. Other covers included "Mas Que Tu Amigo" by Marco Antonio Solis, "Como La Flor" by Selena, and "Eso Y Mas" by Joan Sebastian. All of these covers show how the many great Mexican and Mexican-American singers of the past have inspired and influenced Nodal, and the fans appreciate him immensely for those tributes. My favorite cover from last night was "Yo No Se Mañana" by salsa singer Luis Enrique, which was surprisingly lovely as a salsa/mariachi/pop composition.
click to enlarge
Nodal's band consisted of a full mariachi accompanied by norteño instruments such as the accordian and bajo sexto.
Photo by Marco Torres
Of course, the night would be incomplete without his greatest hits, which Nodal provided enthusiastically. "No Te Contaron Mal," "Probablemente" and "Adios Amor" are classic Christian Nodal tracks that will live in the hearts of his fans forever. Nodal sang much of these three songs a cappella, allowing the crowd to show off their own vocals.

Nodal is already one of the leaders in the realm of traditional Mexican music, and as he enters fatherhood and into a new chapter of his life, I am certain we can expect many more years of beautiful lyrics regarding love, life, and everything in between.
click to enlarge
The new father of a baby girl, Nodal was all smiles during his show at Toyota Center, waving and blowing kisses to his fans throughout his set.
Photo by Marco Torres
