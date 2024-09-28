Cuco Brings His Fantasy Getaway to life at White Oak Music Hall

click to enlarge It was a lovely evening for a lawn concert at White Oak Music Hall, and the venue was full of adoring fans of Cuco and his sad boi, bedroom pop/rock music. Photo by Marco Torres

click to enlarge Cuco played a mix of tracks from his early catalog to his newest album entitled "Fantasy Getaway" on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall on Friday night. Photo by Marco Torres

The first time I heard a song by Cuco was around 2018. The track was "- Mariachi Version" which popped up on one of those recommended playlists that Spotify releases. The song begins super slow and chill, but then shifts mid-track to fun and lively. The cover art, which depicts a red rose on a sky blue background also caught my eye.That same year I saw him live for the first time at the Neon Desert Music Festival in El Paso. It was an early afternoon set that attracted a decently large crowd of mostly Latino and Chicano music nerds who sometimes like to jam to music alone in their bedroom, myself included. Then he played his trumpet and we all left his set with a little sad vibes but happy at the same time.So I was beyond excited to see him on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall. I missed his last two shows in Houston, but was determined to catch him on Friday night. And man, was it ever a perfect evening for a show. It was a super rare night in H-Town: no mosquitos, no rain, not too hot, As the sun set behind the skyline in the distance, you could feel the energy of all the Cuco fans in the crowd.Cuco and his band took to the stage around 8:30 p.m., his sleeveless cutoff T-shirt showing off his tattoos. He began the set with "Ego Death In Thailand" — a super moody track that was met with praise from his fans. After starting the second song "Junkies and Rarities," Cuco stopped the show to call attention to a fan near the front row who was almost passing out. He requested security and the medical team for assistance, and the young fan was escorted to the medical tent."We are all a big community here, so I just want to make sure you all are good and having a good time," he said before starting the song again. Sadly, this was only the first of several times that night he would stop the show for similar circumstances, but it was refreshing to see how much he cares for the wellbeing of his audience. We all deserve to attend a show, be safe, and have a great time."I'm so happy to be back in Houston, Texas" he declared. "Houston was the first show we ever played in Texas back in 2017!" He also apologies for "sounding crazy" as he has been suffering from congestion."I just finished my new album, y'all wanna hear some of it" he asked us, receiving an emphatic cheer from the crowd. Cuco then began to play "My 45" and the crowd swayed back and forth to the beat. He followed that up with his popular cover ofwhich caused a massive sing along.A few lucky individuals received an autograph from Cuco, and the variety of items was humorous and interesting: a shoe, a vinyl record, some photos. Someone even threw a stuffed Bucee's beaver at him. "Am I supposed to sign this or keep this? Y'all are wild!"As the night came to an end, he thanked his fans for the support. "All I want to do is inspire y'all, either through my sobriety or my music, I just want y'all to keep growing and keep moving forward! Now let's get psychedelic!"The night ended with"Sunnyside" andCuco waved and smiled, admiring the chill, relaxed lovely evening and audience before exiting the stage waiving a large Mexican flag.And then the song "Amigo Bronco" by the popular Mexican group Bronco played over the speakers and I was like "WTF?" and "Oh that makes sense I guess" at the same time, so I just galloped back to my car singing "Se fueeeeeee!" the entire walk.Thanks for an awesome show Cuco, come back anytime homie!