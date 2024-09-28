Cuco Brings His Fantasy Getaway to life at White Oak Music Hall

Cuco
White Oak Music Hall - Lawn
September 27, 2024
The first time I heard a song by Cuco was around 2018. The track was "Amor de Siempre - Mariachi Version" which popped up on one of those recommended playlists that Spotify releases. The song begins super slow and chill, but then shifts mid-track to fun and lively. The cover art, which depicts a red rose on a sky blue background also caught my eye.
That same year I saw him live for the first time at the Neon Desert Music Festival in El Paso. It was an early afternoon set that attracted a decently large crowd of mostly Latino and Chicano music nerds who sometimes like to jam to music alone in their bedroom, myself included. Then he played his trumpet and we all left his set with a little sad vibes but happy at the same time.
So I was beyond excited to see him on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall. I missed his last two shows in Houston, but was determined to catch him on Friday night. And man, was it ever a perfect evening for a show. It was a super rare night in H-Town: no mosquitos, no rain, not too hot, As the sun set behind the skyline in the distance, you could feel the energy of all the Cuco fans in the crowd.
"We are all a big community here, so I just want to make sure you all are good and having a good time," he said before starting the song again. Sadly, this was only the first of several times that night he would stop the show for similar circumstances, but it was refreshing to see how much he cares for the wellbeing of his audience. We all deserve to attend a show, be safe, and have a great time.
"I'm so happy to be back in Houston, Texas" he declared. "Houston was the first show we ever played in Texas back in 2017!" He also apologies for "sounding crazy" as he has been suffering from congestion.
A few lucky individuals received an autograph from Cuco, and the variety of items was humorous and interesting: a shoe, a vinyl record, some photos. Someone even threw a stuffed Bucee's beaver at him. "Am I supposed to sign this or keep this? Y'all are wild!"
As the night came to an end, he thanked his fans for the support. "All I want to do is inspire y'all, either through my sobriety or my music, I just want y'all to keep growing and keep moving forward! Now let's get psychedelic!"
The night ended with "Amor De Siempre," "Sunnyside" and "Lo Que Siento." Cuco waved and smiled, admiring the chill, relaxed lovely evening and audience before exiting the stage waiving a large Mexican flag.
And then the song "Amigo Bronco" by the popular Mexican group Bronco played over the speakers and I was like "WTF?" and "Oh that makes sense I guess" at the same time, so I just galloped back to my car singing "Se fueeeeeee!" the entire walk.
Thanks for an awesome show Cuco, come back anytime homie!