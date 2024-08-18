Eden Muñoz Leads a Showcase of Mexican Music at 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Eden Muñoz exudes a love for life and country that resounds loudly in his music. Photo by Marco Torres

Eden Muñoz provided an energetic and lively set during his performace at 713 Music Hall. Photo by Marco Torres

I wasn't expecting to cry at a concert, but last night my emotions got the best of me and the tears rolled down my face. On stage was Eden Muñoz, formally of the Norteño-Banda group Calibre 50, and the song that caused me to shed a tear wasIt tells a story of a Mexican man who crossed over to work in the United States to obtain a better life, working long, hard hours in constant fear of deportation, all the while longing to revisit his home and family back in Mexico. His mother dies and he isn't able to pay his last respects, and all he wants to do is hug his father once again.And yet, through all of this, he's still supremely proud to be "!" After a quick scan through the crowd, I wasn't the only one feeling sentimental while listening to this song. It just hits so hard, especially hearing it live in a room full of your fellow Mexican community, knowing that we have all experienced some form of these hardships at least a few times in our life.But like true Mexicans, with good music playing we are able to transition from sadness to joy in an instant. And out of all the Regional Mexican concerts I've seen this year, Eden Muñoz has probably been my favorite so far. He began the show withwhich provided a jolt of energy into the crowd, causing yelps of joy and dancing through 713 Music Hall.I remember being introduced to the music of Muñoz's former band Calibre 50 while I was visiting Monterrey, Nuevo Leon over 10 years ago. There was something magical about his attitude and songwriting, a love for life and country that resounded loudly in his music.Muñoz was surrounded on stage by a largeorchestra, with an entire brass section of trumpets, tuba, and trombones joining in harmony with the saxophones, clarinets, and accordion. He wore an oversized button up shirt, jeans, boots, and a dark black cowboy hat, which he often tilted down and at an angle to cover his gaze, providing a mysterious aura around him.Do you ever see somebody and say "that guy really loves his job!" That's exactly what I felt as I watched Muñoz dance across the stage, playing his accordion and laughing with the crowd. "I get emotional when I drink" he said, holding his glass of tequila (or maybe whiskey) high as he toasted the crowd with a "!"He took a seat and traded his accordion for a guitar, strumming the opening notes toalong with the piano player and saxophone. A fan near the front row took this opportunity to propose to his girlfriend at his very moment. They caught the attention of Muñoz, who stumbled over his lyrics as he congratulated the couple."I wrote that song six years ago for my soon-to-be wife, specifically to sing at our wedding" said Muñoz as the crowd clapped for the happy couple. He asked their names, which were Luis and Riley, and toasted his best wishes once again., Houston?!" he asked before playingandI swear, the list of hits that Eden has written is so extensive, and all are crazy good.One of the highlights of the evening was the "" that picked a seemingly random Mexican music legend for the band to cover. Last night, this included tributes to Selena, Valentin Elizalde, Vicente Fernandez, Joan Sebastian, Chalino Sanchez, Ramon Ayala, and Marco Antonio Solis. My favorite though was probably the cover ofby the cumbia group Liberacion. If I had a date to this show, I definitely would have danced to this one!This show really felt like a celebration, as if thewas playingor at a. I'm sure Muñoz and hiscould easily play another two or three more hours, but alas... all good things come to an end.