Edie Brickell & New Bohemians Rhapsodize At The Heights Theater

click to enlarge Edie Brickell still believes in ghosts. Photo by Eric Sauseda

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

click to enlarge The New Bohemians get their groove on. Photo by Eric Sauseda







click to enlarge In the blink of the public eye. Photo by Eric Sauseda







The story is pretty well known (and possibly apocryphal): a teenage Edie Brickell hops onstage at a Deep Ellum bar to sing with some former high school classmates. Fast forward a few years, and the debut album of the newly christened Edie Brickell & New Bohemians,, is a massive hit, spawning singles like "What I Am" and "Circle."The New Bohemians' follow-up,, attempted to firm up the pop sensibilities of, but the magic couldn't be recaptured, and the band broke up for a time. Brickell married and started a family (making a couple solo albums in the process), and the group reunited in the early '00s, releasing three albums since. The latest,, came out six months ago.Thursday night's show at the Heights Theater is the first of a trio of Texas dates, and Brickell and the NBs — Kenny Withrow (guitar), Brandon Aly (drums), Brad Houser (bass), John Bush (percussion), and backup singer Kira (?) — started right on time. Very age appropriate.Brickell remarked, "I don't remember the last time we played in Houston," which was immediately answered by several shouted reminders ("Numbers, 1988!" "Rockefellers!"). Setlist.fm says it was Willie Nelson's 2018's Outlaw Music Festival , and with Willie involved, a little short term memory lapse is certainly understandable.The band busted out some of the big guns early, opening with "Love Like We Do" from, and playing "Little Miss S." and "Circle" from the same album before most of us had finished our first beer. The latest release was also well represented, with "Sleeve" and "Don't Get The Bed Dirty" making early appearances.Last night's show also demonstrated the New Boho's later influences, for better and worse.is the band at its most experimental, incorporating Brickell's improvisational and country roots with the rest of the band's jazz and rock influences. "Sleeve" is kind of a spoken-word litany of tattoo elements, while "Miracles" betrays a lounge-ier approach, with "My Power" being more straight ahead rock. Brickell also expressed her affection for animal spirits before launching into "Buffalo Ghost" (from 2006's).The band was missing one member, keyboardist Matt Hubbard, who "caught the variant," according to Brickell. This led to her observing that the remaining crew onstage was the original incarnation of the New Bohemians (not counting Kira, I guess), which was ... kind of odd, especially in a venue where maybe 10 percent of the attendees were masked.Aly and Houser laid down a steady rhythm, with Bush contributing to the hippie ambience. And while Withrow is a capable axe man — he was really out front on many of the numbers — an extended riffage during several of the songs wore thin quickly. The New Bohemians have always teetered on the edge of jam band-ness, and famously had to trim songs down to appease the label for, but Houston's notoriously chatty (and late night-averse) crowds probably weren't the right audience to push that envelope.And at times, it seems like Brickell agreed. As the night wore on, the lead singer often appeared to be checking out; staring into the middle distance during the guitar solos. If rumors (courtesy of the dude at the urinal next to me in the Heights Theater men's room) are to be believed, tensions between the two contributed to the band's initial breakup.Whatever. Hearsay has little place in what was an undeniably triumphant return for Brickell and company. The arena days of the 1980s are long gone, but the New Bohemians have a passionate enough following to keep making their music and playing for the faithful as long as "The Wheel" (or "Circle") of time allows."Circle" was playing in my apartment when I (finally) broke up with a certain college girlfriend. I still have a lot of affection for that song.In the late '80s/early '90s, we called them "granola chicks." I'd probably avoid that now."Think he wants to start a mosh pit?""If buffalo have ghosts, I bet they're."Love Like We DoSleeveDon't Get In the Bed DirtyLittle Miss S.CircleStwistedHorse's MouthSpanish Style GuitarRough BeginningsGhost Of A DogBuffalo GhostMiraclesMy PowerWhat I AmWhat Makes You HappyThe WheelStranger ThingsGreen Magic