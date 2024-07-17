Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour Fills the Toyota Center

click to enlarge Muni Long was the second opener for Chris Brown. Photo by Sean Thomas

Chris Brown brought his signature dancing to the Toyota Center. Photo by Sean Thomas

Chris Brown brings the 11:11 tour to Houston. Photo by Sean Thomas

Set List

The Toyota center was the latest stop on R&B superstar Chris Brown’s 11:11 tour and featured over 40 songs across his entire discography with a performance spanning just over two hours long. The tour kicked off in June and had come to Houston seven months after the release of his 11th studio album and the tours namesake, “”.Fans packed the arena and watched as the massive LED screen behind the stage counted down to zero and then emerged Chris Brown on a platform. A single beam of light highlighted the R&B singer and filling the stage beneath him were ominous masked people with red eyes.The platform lowered and Chris Brown made his way across the stage as fire and sparks went off, “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes” cued, and the night had officially begun in Houston.The set was divided into four acts: Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. The massive screen behind the stage coincided with the theme of the acts by projecting mesmerizing visuals that immersed the crowd in Brown’s world. Each act had an intermission with DJ Fresh playing a mix of party classics and some of Brown’s hits that wouldn’t make the setlist but that Fresh felt the crowd knew best.The fans were poised after the opening performances from Roc Nation artist Maeta and Florida’s Muni Long set the stage for what was to come.Act 1 got the night off to a fiery start and featured tracks such as “Heat”, “Go Girlfriend”, and “Summer Too Hot” to go with the theme of the act. The act brought intensity and as you could imagine, a lot of fire on stage.“Houston how y’all doing so far?” The singer asked as the first act came to a close. He descended under the stage and would return in a new outfit. Brown slowed it down for the crowd with the Water act. Kicking things off with the leadoff track from his most recent LP “Bruce Lee.”Fan favorite and hit song “Only” was also featured in this Act and was where fans saw Brown hoisted into the air on a harness and lifted to the other side of the venue with three of his dancers. The four were now on a much smaller, rotating and tilting platform that was more intimate with the fans.Breezy would eventually make his way back to the main stage the same way he left, dancing through the air. He landed and recessed back under the stage to usher in Act 3.DJ Fresh served as intermission entertainment, continuing to keep the crowd engaged through songs and calling out on-screen dancers. Signs showing love to the Virginia singer were displayed all over the sea of people.“How my ladies feeling so far you good? Let’s slow it down for y’all one time.” Brown called out as he returned to the stage, and he began to sing “into a diamond-embezzled microphone that was now hanging from the rafters. Brown performed “Back to Sleep” and “Very Special” before returning to his hand-held mic.“Ladies I need y’all’s help with this one.” He said as “No Air” began to play, sending the crowd into a roar. They knew every word and Breezy let them take over. This closed out Act 3 and Brown made his way back under for one last outfit change for the final set of songs.He returned singing and dancing inside a clear glass box and after he left it, two more appeared and his backup dancers were inside this time. “Natural Disaster” kicked off the final Act. The screen behind them showed visuals of what seemed to be war and chaos as “Call me Everyday” and “Sensational” were performed.“I don’t wanna play no games.” Brown sang as he wrapped up the performance of the chart-topping track from 2019 “No Guidance” before pausing and saying “Sike I lied let’s play a game y’all”.Immediately the board showed the four acts with a circle of songs underneath each. The game was a “Wheel of Fortune” style random song selector and Brown said this would decide the next three songs.Fan favorite “Poppin’” was first up, followed by “Deuces” and “Say Goodbye” and the crowd was thrilled with each song they were given.The night was capped off with “Grass Ain’t Greener” and Breezy expressed his gratitude for the fans.“This is what matters most to me” he said before thanking the fans and the city.Angel Numbers/Ten ToesRun AwayThat’s on YouHeatParty/Soak CityGo GirlfriendAyo/Beat ItFreakSummer Too Hot/Can’t Stop Won’t StopGo CrazyNew FlameBruce Lee/Delusional/Liquor/PrivacyIndigoOnly/WristTake You DownWet the Bed/IDGAFFeel Something/Under the InfluencePills and AutomobilesPress MeShe Ain’t YouPlay No Games/StripNeed a FriendBack to SleepVery SpecialCome Together/Don’t Judge/ResidualsNo AirNatural Disaster/HMMCall Me EverydaySensationalNo GuidanceDeuces/No BS/PoppinLoyalGrass Ain’t Greener