Last Night: Dashboard Confessional And Jimmy Eat World At 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Dashboard Confessional Photo by Robyn Tuazon

You've probably noticed that "emo" has been experiencing a revival in recent years.Machine Gun Kelly has practically abandoned rap to write pop-punk anthems; Avril Lavigne's latest album (rightfully) debuted in the top 10 on Billboard; and Travis Barker, who recently married a Kardashian, has become the hottest guest feature for new-wave emo acts like WILLOW and Nothing,Nowhere.All of which is to say that the elder statesmen of the genre deserve their accolades.In support of their latest offerings,and, Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World brought their "Surviving The Truth" tour to 713 Music Hall on Tuesday.Calling it a reunion tour wouldn't be accurate, because both acts have remained fairly prolific over the past two decades. Sinceand- both of which were released in 2001 - they have put out six records apiece.Still, both groups are best known for their greatest hits - "Screaming Infidelities," "The Middle" and a handful of other tracks. While this might be frustrating from a creative standpoint, it lent itself to one hell of a fun show last night.713 Music Hall was packed to the gills, with longtime fans chanting along to just about every song the two iconic outfits performed on the last date of their co-headlining tour.Some folks from the audience will probably see both acts again when they reunite for "When We Were Young Fest" alongside Paramore, My Chemical Romance, The Used and more. But for those of us who can't make the trek to Las Vegas in October, last night served as a reminder of why we were so engrossed by Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World in the first place.When Chris Carrabba performed "Vindicated" and "Hands Down," fans could feel the venue shaking below their feet. And when Jim Adkins sang the opening lines of "Sweetness," the crowd's response —— was so loud that it drowned out the band onstage.The show relied heavily on older material, with both acts eschewing their newer cuts for fan-favorites. Dashboard Confessional's "The Better Of Me" and Jimmy Eat World's "All The Way (Stay)" were the only tracks from their latest releases to make the set list.Otherwise, the evening was a callback to an earlier time, a time when most of us were still kids in search of music that could help us put words to all the emotions we were experiencing. And for a few hours on Tuesday night, two of the biggest names from the early 2000s successfully made a crowd of 30- and 40-somethings feel collectively young again.For me, it was heaven.The Brilliant DanceThe Good FightThe Sharp Hint Of New TearsDon't WaitTurpentine ChaserThe Better Of MeCarry This PictureSaints And SailorsWe FightRemember To BreatheStolenThe Best DeceptionsScreaming InfidelitiesAgain I Go UnnoticedVindicatedHands DownFuturesPainBleed AmericanAll The Way (Stay)For Me This Is HeavenLucky Denver MintGet RightBig Casino555Hear You MeKillBlisterLet It HappenWorkA Praise ChorusSweetnessThe Middle23