4
The Jonas Brothers know how to make an entrance
The Jonas Brothers know how to make an entrance
Photo by Jennifer Lake

Last Night: Jonas Brothers at Toyota Center

Matthew Keever | September 27, 2019 | 6:40am
Jonas Brothers
Toyota Center
September 26, 2019

Two years ago, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas got together to have a talk, not as bandmates but as brothers. Their titular group — whose four albums had sold more than a million copies — had dissolved nearly half a decade prior, but the siblings wanted to talk, as a family, about getting the band back together.

“The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Will anybody care?’” Kevin told a sold out Toyota Center on Thursday night, which roared its approval. “Well Houston cares!”

Fresh off the release of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins, their first since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, the Jonas Brothers visited Houston on a warm autumn evening to as much fanfare as they've ever received from the Bayou City, if not more.

They began their performance with "Rollercoaster," the penultimate track from their latest record. As the song ended, the trio stepped to the edge of the stage and stood shoulder to shoulder, causing fans to belt out a collective scream so deafening it likely caused permanent damage to all of our ears.

What followed was a deep dive into the band's catalog, complete with nods to their pop punk beginnings via "Mandy" and a dip into each sibling’s solo career by way of “Gotta Find You,” “Jealous” and “Cake By The Ocean.”

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas
Photo by Jennifer Lake
Photo by Jennifer Lake

Clad in green, pink and purple suits, Nick, Joe and Kevin sauntered around stage with supreme confidence for almost 90 minutes, and fans — mostly women in their 20s — seemed as eager to hear the trio's danceable pop tunes as they had been ten years ago. During the final chorus of “Fly With Me,” the brothers stopped singing and the backing musicians stopped playing, which resulted in a stadium wide singalong.

In between songs, the screens behind the group showed the siblings meeting their younger selves in fields and forests, looking wistful as they symbolically reconciled their adolescence with adulthood. Fireworks were set off near the end of the show during “Lovebug,” and their cover of Busted’s “Year 3000” - a longtime fan favorite - caused the floors of the arena to shake violently.

Thursday night marked a victorious comeback for the Jonas Brothers, whose latest performance perfectly merged their past and present, while giving fans plenty of hope for the band's future.

In 2009, it was easy to dismiss the Jonas Brothers as a flash in the pan, an infatuation of prepubescent girls whose opinions were sure to develop and leave the preacher's sons in their rearview mirror. A decade later, the Jonas brothers are impossible to ignore. Their fans have largely remained true since the brothers’ falling out and through their reunion, resulting in the trio’s latest album becoming their most successful (so far).

“It’s just as sweet, if not sweeter, the second time around,” Nick told the crowd near the end of the show, as he and his brothers toasted their fans. “We love you.”

SET LIST
Rollercoaster
S.O.S.
Cool
Only Human
Strangers
That's Just The Way We Roll
Fly With Me
Used To Be
Hesitate
Who I Am
Gotta Find You
Jealous
Cake By The Ocean
Comeback
When You Look Me In The Eyes
I Believe
Mandy
Paranoid
Got Me Going Crazy
Play My Music
World War III
Hold On
Tonight
Lovebug
Year 3000

ENCORE
Burnin' Up
Sucker

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

