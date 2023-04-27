Kali Uchis was Worth The Wait at 713 Music Hall

Kali Uchis

Red Moon in Venus Tour

713 Music Hall

April 26, 2023



After two weekends of performing on the main stage at Coachella, Colombian-American RnB/Soul singer Kali Uchis kicked off her Red Moon in Venus tour in Texas, making stops in Austin and Houston this week. 713 Music Hall was jam packed on Wednesday evening with fans who were eager to be serenaded with the sultry, moody, emotional tracks that Uchis is famous for.



Kali wasted zero time in delivering two of her most popular songs at the beginning of the set list: the dreamy "Telepatía" and "See You Again" featuring Tyler, The Creator. Her stage was centered around a large set of archways flanked by steps, which she climbed and descended during the several phased of her show.



A video screen above the set depicted fantastic landscapes which included the moon and the sun, the ocean, a forest with mushrooms, the stars, and lots of hearts. The colors of the stage lights changed pigment with each track, and added to the smooth, sexy vibe of the evening.



Kali was dressed in a short baby-doll skirt, a shiny leather bustier, large gold hoop earrings, and a pair of furry boots. It gave some serious "bad bitch Latina" energy, like someone who loves you whole-heartedly but at the same time is unbothered by the pettiness of life.



Uchis has collaborated with some major young artists in her career, and she showcased this fact by delivering "Get You" featuring Daniel Caesar and "10%" featuring Kaytranada early in the show. She almost made me believe that Caesar was going to join her on stage, but instead picked a fan for a front row experience.



"Do we have any Latinos in the house?!" she asked, smiling wide when the crowd roared back in an assertive and affirmative fashion. This was probably my favorite part of the show, which she provided covers of El General's "Rica y Apretadita," "Salvaje" by Hector El Father and Don Omar, and "Papi Chulo" by Loma.



She confessed that this current tour is her first since 2018, and she is taking full advantage to celebrate every album and feature in her catalogue. I remember catching her debut set inside the Tito's tent at the 2015 Austin City Limits Music Festival, which was one of her first major shows. Seeing her evolution as an artist from then until now is simply inspiring and beautiful.



Last month she released Red Moon In Venus, which has been fairly well received with a handful of bangers on the album. She confessed to the crowd that she will be dropping another album very soon, and this time completely en Español.



Kali proceeded to sing "La Diabla" an unreleased song from that upcoming album. I must say that it was a beautiful listen showcasing her awesome vocal range, from low register tones to high, sustained soprano notes. Hot, sultry, and super steamy, it definitely makes me excited to hear that next album.



"Its so beautiful to see so many Latinos in here tonight!" said Uchis near the end of her set. "Its a blessing for me to sing in both English and Spanish and have you guys love me for all of it! The important thing is that we're here, we're together, and that's what matters!"



The night ended with a trio of hits, which included "Sad Girlz Luv Money," "I Wish You Roses" and "After The Storm." She was then carried off the stage by her dancers, the same way she came in, behind a curtain of feathers. Definitely a lovely evening with an equally lovely Latina.



Side Note: My +1 for the evening was my 14-year-old niece Rose Marie. As a young Latina, she embodies the Kali Uchis demographic much more than myself. Seeing her excitement at different points of the show and hearing her squeals for her favorite Kali tacks made the night that much more amazing. I love you, Rosie Posie!