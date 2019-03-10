Last Night: Kurt Vile Proves His Reputation As Indie-Rock's Finest

In the realm of indie rock, few artists are held in higher regard than Kurt Vile. With a wide-ranging list of collaborators, from Courtney Barnett to Steve Gunn to The War on Drugs (who he co-founded in 2005 before leaving for his own project), Vile’s signature stamp of laidback guitar-focussed rock can be heard throughout the genre.

Since the first post-War On Drugs release in 2008, Constant Hitmaker, the Philly rocker’s popularity and critical acclaim gradually intensified with each subsequent release, as he slowly came to find his sound. By 2013’s Wakin On A Pretty Daze, things we’re off and running, as the Neil Young meets Dinosaur Jr. comparisons began to trickle in. Now, at 39 years old with nine full-length releases under his belt, Vile finds himself as an established veteran in the crowded indie rock scene, with a sound that is unanimously recognized as Kurt Vile once heard—an accomplishment that most can only dream of ever achieving.

This sound is one that reflects Vile’s overall demeanor: laidback, off-kilter, often times sporadic, often times exploratory, always 100 percent Kurt Vile. On Saturday night, each of these facets of Vile were on full display, as he brought a special night of refreshing rock & roll to a packed White Oak Music Hall.