Luke Combs Shotguns a Beer With Texans Owner Cal McNair in Final Houston Show

Luke Combs showed love to the fans and the city of Houston throughout the show. Photo by Cody Barclay

There are two things to always expect in a Luke Combs concert: Him strutting and singing with a Solo cup in hand that is kept filled through the night and that he will make his way to the edge of the stage and shotgun a beer for everyone to see.What you don’t expect in a Luke Combs concert is for the owner and starting quarterback of your city's NFL team to come out, and for said owner to join Luke in shotgunning a beer.That is exactly what happened at NRG Stadium in the final show of the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. In the middle of the song “1, 2 Many”, Combs stopped the song as he normally does but surprised fans by bringing out Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans owner, Cal McNair, and other Texans players on stage.McNair stepped to the edge of the stage with Luke – who was also wearing a new battle-red Houston Texans fitted-hat – and the two shotgunned a beer together before throwing (or for Cal kicking) the can into the crowd in true Luke Combs fashion.The tens of thousands of fans that packed NRG Stadium erupted. “Give it up for your Houston Texans!” Luke yelled. “They’re gonna kick some ass this season!” while the Texans made their way back off stage.Before Combs was shotgunning and Solo cup strutting on stage, he was a 24-year-old in Nashville, Tennessee recording his first EP. He says he didn’t even get on a plane until he was 25.“The first place, they sent me was to the great state of Texas.” Combs said. “It blew my mind. You guys have such an incredible culture here, such incredible pride. Texas is just as special as it was then as it is to me now."It’s been a journey for Luke since Nashville. He’s since dropped nine projects, featuring five studio albums and three more EPs. Combs’ debut album in 2017,, exploded him onto the Country Music scene. The LP earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and his first No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with the track “Hurricane.”His sophomore albumthat released in 2019 was the birth of the tradition of shotgunning a beer on stage, with the single Combs made with the country music duo Brooks & Dunn, “1, 2 Many” featured on the LP.His fourth album brought fans a country rendition of Tracy Chapman’s classic hit “Fast Car”, which spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.Now Combs was the final show of his latest tour, and he made sure to express his gratitude through the night and let those who have helped him get to this point know how much it meant to him, including the fans.“This has been the most incredible tour I’ve ever been on. So many memories with my brothers on this stage with me, with the fans. None of this happens without you guys supporting us and spending your hard-earned money.” Combs told the massive NRG crowd.“Thank you, from us to you. We’re gonna put on the best show of our lives for you tonight.” He added.Combs left it all out on the stage for the final show of the tour. Playing tracks of old like “Beautiful Crazy” and “She Got the Best of Me” from his debut album, and of course the more recent hits like “Where the Wild Things Are.”It wouldn’t be a Luke Combs show in Houston without “Houston, We Got a Problem.” The big screen behind Luke displayed “DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS” and he showed more appreciation for the state. “I wanted to write a love letter to Texas. I wanted to tell Texas, that I love Texas.” He said to the roaring crowd.Even when it appeared Luke was done, he wasn’t. The first time he walked off stage and everything went to black, he abruptly came back and performed encores of his most popular tracks before officially wrapping the night up.“Texas, I love you!” Luke yelled as he finally walked off stage officially and for what would be the last time on the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.