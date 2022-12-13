Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour at 713 Music Hall

The Italian rock band Måneskin stopped in Houston Monday riding a wave of momentum after playing Rock in Rio in September and starting the U.S. leg of The Loud Kids Tour the following month. Originally scheduled at Bayou Music Center, the sold-out concert was moved to the larger 713 Music Hall.
The night began in an odd manner as venue lights and emergency warnings came on at 8:50 p.m. and a recording played asking everyone to calmly leave the building. As people hesitantly looked at each other, security quickly announced that it was a false alarm. Two minutes later, the show started.
Red lights were trained on the group as the quartet burst onto the stage breaking into “Kool Kids.” Through the night they jumped from one genre to another — punk, pop, metal, ballads — and sang in both Italian and English. Vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi and bassist Victoria De Angelis criss-crossed the stage, at times narrowly avoiding colliding with each other's bodies or instruments.
David came down to sing on the barricade steps to the appropriately titled, “Touch Me.” During the last song before the encore a large group of fans selected earlier in the show were brought up on stage to be up close and personal with these true to life rockstars. Måneskin (which means "moonlight" in Danish) has already reached superstar levels of fame across Europe. The packed crowd at the old Barbara Jordan Post Office knows they deserve it. It is time for the rest of the United States to get on board too.
KOOL KIDS
ZITTI E BOUNI
IN NOME DEL PADRE
SUPERMODEL
Close to the Top
CORALINE
Beggin’
I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
FOR YOUR LOVE
I Wanna Be Your Dog
VENT’ANNI
Gasoline
Touch Me
My Generation
MAMMAMIA
LIVIDI SUI GOMITI
THE LONELIEST
WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE