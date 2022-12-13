Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour at 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Thomas Raggi plays in the middle of the crowd at 713 Music Hall. Photo by Jack Gorman

click to enlarge Damiano David takes in the crowd at 713 Music Hall. Photo by Jack Gorman

click to enlarge Måneskin play 713 Music Hall during The Loud Kids Tour. Photo by Jack Gorman

click to enlarge Måneskin enjoying their Houston fans up close. Photo by Jack Gorman

click to enlarge Damiano David shows his rockstar flex at 713 Music Hall. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Italian rock band Måneskin stopped in Houston Monday riding a wave of momentum after playing Rock in Rio in September and starting the U.S. leg of The Loud Kids Tour the following month. Originally scheduled at Bayou Music Center, the sold-out concert was moved to the larger 713 Music Hall.The night began in an odd manner as venue lights and emergency warnings came on at 8:50 p.m. and a recording played asking everyone to calmly leave the building. As people hesitantly looked at each other, security quickly announced that it was a false alarm. Two minutes later, the show started.It is not often that a venue sells out a Monday night show especially when school in is session. Some fans were overheard talking about when they arrived early so they could be first up against the barricade when the doors opened. Many fans held up signs — the most memorable with beautifully lettered words that said, “Spit on Me.” Thankfully that did not happen as far as we know.Red lights were trained on the group as the quartet burst onto the stage breaking into “Kool Kids.” Through the night they jumped from one genre to another — punk, pop, metal, ballads — and sang in both Italian and English. Vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi and bassist Victoria De Angelis criss-crossed the stage, at times narrowly avoiding colliding with each other's bodies or instruments.Drummer Ethan Torchio kept the troupe on point. His bandmates regularly walked up the stairs to play along with him up on the drum risers.Raggi and De Angelis ventured into the crowd multiple times while playing. She did slip and fall hard onto the concrete floor when she made her way back around to the security railing to go back on stage. The hard thud must have been exceptionally painful and will definitely leave a mark that fans in Dallas will no doubt see. The spill had no effect on her remaining performance.David came down to sing on the barricade steps to the appropriately titled, “Touch Me.” During the last song before the encore a large group of fans selected earlier in the show were brought up on stage to be up close and personal with these true to life rockstars. Måneskin (which means "moonlight" in Danish) has already reached superstar levels of fame across Europe. The packed crowd at the old Barbara Jordan Post Office knows they deserve it. It is time for the rest of the United States to get on board too.KOOL KIDSZITTI E BOUNIIN NOME DEL PADRESUPERMODELClose to the TopCORALINEBeggin’I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVEFOR YOUR LOVEI Wanna Be Your DogVENT’ANNIGasolineTouch MeMy GenerationMAMMAMIALIVIDI SUI GOMITITHE LONELIESTWANNA BE YOUR SLAVE