Peso Pluma Delivers a Knockout Performance at Toyota Center

Peso Pluma
Éxodo Tour
Toyota Center
July 26, 2024
According to Billboard Magazine, the fastest growing music genre in the U.S. is Latin music. And although much of that can be attributed to reggaeton artists such as Bad Bunny and Karol G, the driving forces behind this growth are Regional Mexican and corrido artists such as Peso Pluma and Fuerza Regida
. So it was no surprise that Peso's concert at Toyota Center on Friday night hosted a capacity crowd, all eager to see one of music's hottest young stars in action.
Classical music filled the arena as the house lights dimmed. It was a scene that would be recreated several times before the night ended, creating a dark and moody environment as the concert was divided into four acts plus a finale. The familiar strings and vocals of "O Fortuna" sounded over the stage, along with a voiceover proclaiming that "an antihero is among us."
The tracks "La Patrulla" and "La Durango" kicked off the setlist, with Peso elevated from beneath the stage on a black and gold throne, surrounded by his banda
. He hurt his foot at a show last month, and has continued to tour wearing a boot, walking with crutches, and dancing while hopping on one leg. His throne would serve as his main supporting act all night, never far from his side.
Billboard Magazine claims that the fastest growing music genre in the U.S. is Latin, driven by Regional Mexican artists such as Peso Pluma.
Photo by Sean Thomas
It didn't take long before hearing one of Peso's most viral hits, as the horn section for "AMG" caused a loud cheer throughout the Toyota Center. Accompanied by the requinto
of the bajo sexto
, Peso spit out his lyrics with staccato brevity and confidence. His voice is not that of a crooner or smooth balladeer, but rather a sharp vocal wordsmith that resonates above the bold musical compositions.
Black was the tone for the outfits of everyone on stage, from Peso to his band and dancers. The fist few songs were performed as he wore a black, sparkled ski mask. When he finally removed it, Peso smiled wide and made sure the audience felt seen. It is a handsome, somewhat devious smile, fitting for the tall, lanky güerito
from Zapopan, Jalisco. "Rubicon" marked the end of Act 1.
Act 2 was more relaxed than the intro, with tracks such as "Luna," Reloj" and "Bye" fully pulling Peso into his sad boy era. Singing about running the streets of Jalisco and Sinaloa in a Jeep or Mercedes then shifting into a song of heartbreak is part of Peso's mystique, and is definitely one of the reasons his fans love him. The stage was illuminated from below and flickered as Peso and his crew moved in unison with the mood of the tracks. The audience showed appreciation with chants of "Peso! Peso! Peso!" The popular track "Ella Baila Sola" marked the end of this section of the show.
Singing about running the streets of Jalisco and Sinaloa then shifting into a song of heartbreak is part of Peso Pluma's mystique, one that was on full display at Toyota Center.
Photo by Sean Thomas
Act 3 was for the club, with "QLONA" and "La Bebe - Remix" leaning more onto the dembo and reggaeton Peso Pluma, which was just fine for his fans who were busy dancing in the aisles across the arena. Peso was surrounded by a troupe of talented dancers, both female and male, who worked hard to keep the energy up even as Peso hobbled along on one leg. If the show was this good with Peso in a boot, imagine how crazy his act must be when he is back at 100 percent?!
Act 4 included a few crowd favorites, with "Hollywood" showcasing Peso's acoustic guitar capabilities, followed by "PRC," "La People 1 & 2," "El Gavilan 1 & 2," and "Rosa Pastel." It was during this section that Peso made it clear that he is the evolution of the Mexican corridos heritage, showcasing artists such as Chalino Sanchez, Ramon Ayala, Los Cadetes de Linares, Joan Sebastian, Jenni Rivera, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and Valentin Elizalde on the video board before showing the new generation of Gerardo Ortiz, Natanael Cano, Eslabon Armado, Luis R. Conriquez, Junior H, and himself.
The final act included a few of my personal favorites, with "El Azul" and "Lady Gaga" sounding out before the night came to a close. "Muchas gracias, Houston!" yelled Peso as he requested everyone to turn on their cell phone lights. The dancers surrounded peso with bright red flares in their hands, and two dancers waved flame throwers back and forth with the music. "Vino Tinto" and "TEKA" ended the evening, and I left the arena feeling excited for the future of Latin music.
Peso Pluma is the evolution of the Mexican corridos heritage, playing in front of a sold-out capacity crowd at Toyota Center on Friday night.
Photo by Sean Thomas