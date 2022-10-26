Post Malone Radiates Good Vibes at Toyota Center

Post Malone
Twelve Carat Tour
Toyota Center Houston
October 25th, 2022
In the late summer of 2020, in the absence of live music and minimal in-person interactions, my nightly routine included making dinner, maybe enjoying a glass of wine or three, followed by wearing noise cancelling headphones and using music as therapy to reminisce upon a lifetime of concerts, music festivals, and live performances. As a fan of both pop music and rap, Post Malone was a perennial favorite on my Spotify playlist. I probably listened to "Sunflower" on repeat at least 2 million times that year.
Last night, Post Malone sauntered his way on stage at the Toyota Center. It was one of the largest and unique stages to ever hit this arena floor, with three runways extending all the way across the court, each with its own light and pyrotechnic infrastructure. A large video board streamed close-ups of Post as he walked through the venue, shaking hands with fans while he performed and serenaded the audience.
The set list began with "Reputation" and shifted quickly into hits like "Wow," "I Like You (A Happier Song)," "Better Now" and "Psycho". It's certainly difficult to pinpoint Post into any genre. His voice is supremely non-traditional, definitely not a golden voice for pop nor rugged enough for rap. Instead, he borrows from many areas, incorporating pop, hip-hop, rock, and country elements into most of his catalogue.
Chants of "Posty! Posty! Posty!" rang out many times during his performance. It was a night that captured lots of energy, love, and adoration for the kid who grew up in Grapevine, Texas and is now one of the most successful artists in the music business.
The stage lighting consisted of several halos of LEDs that shifted up and down throughout the evening, shooting lasers and strobe lights depending on the mood of the next song. It reminded me of those huge clubs in Las Vegas where DJs like Tiesto, Afrojack, and Lil Jon hold residency. The stage also showcased several instances of colorful flames and fireworks that drove the crowd to roar in awe and appreciation each time.
He also took time to slow things down and provide an emotional acoustic set in the middle of the show. Sitting on a stool and strumming his guitar, Posty performed "Stay", "Go Flex", and "Circles" with only one spotlight shining upon him and a cigarette in right hand. Later in the show he smashed this guitar, and gave the remaining pieces to several fans in the audience, including a young kid who will probably remember this night for the rest of his life.
Post was also quick to make inspirational directives to his fans. "Don't be scared to give someone a hug or say hi to a stranger" he remarked mid-set. "We all have had dark times, sometimes quite literally, but it feels good to see you and all of the lights in the crowd!"
He continued the show as he walked and danced across the stage. Post has a distinct walk, almost like a shimmy or a prance. Malone oozes charisma, charm, and like-ability, winning over even the most casual fan with his laugh, smile, and talent.
The night ended with a few of my personal favorites: Besides "Sunflower" he performed "Congratulations" and "White Iverson." Post took some time to sign autographs and shake more hands before the fireworks and flaming finale signaled the end of the show, and once again thanks to every fan for coming out and hanging with him.