Sean Paul Gets Busy at 713 Music Hall

Jamaican singer/rapper Sean Paul is an icon in Dancehall music. He is responsible for ushering in the rhythms of Dancehall/Reggae mixed with Hip Hop to worldwide acclaim. His debut hit single "Get Busy" was instrumental as inspiration for future hits from Rhianna, Lumidee, Nina Sky, Black Eyed Peas, and even Justin Bieber featuring DJ Snake.For over 20 years now, dance floors in need of a jolt of energy would turn to one of Sean Paul's litany of hits. From "Temperature" to "Make It Clap", Sean Paul is the soundtrack to having fun and dancing in the club. The beats of his music are infectious, with heavy bass and melodic keys setting the tone for Paul's "dutty" Jamaican patois. Although the official language of Jamaica is English, the creole language of Jamaica is the official language of having a good time.There seems to be something magical in the air of his home country because at 51 years old, Sean Paul still looks and moves like the same young man we were introduced to at the beginning of the century. Dressed in camo pants, a black tee, and sunglasses, Paul greeted his fans with "So Fine" and "Get Busy."Backed by a full band and a duo of sexy female dancers, Monday night's show may have been the loudest show I have ever witnessed at 713 Music Hall. My body felt every bass note as I walked around the photo pit, trying my best to keep up with Mr. Paul as he ventured from one end of the stage to the other, making sure every fan in attendance received a warm welcome.After the energetic intro, Sean ventured into a string of covers and tracks with his featured verses, including "Cheap Thrills" by Sia, "Baby Boy" by Beyonce, and "Bailando" from Enrique Iglesias. Paul would occasionally raise his sunglasses to stare directly into the crowd, daring them to match his energy. He would often flash his bright smile, raising his arms high to the sky as if praising the rhythm Gods for his musical talent."I'm feeling so good, Houston!" he stated as the first few notes of "Make It Clap" rang out through the speakers. His good looks were matched only by his smooth dance moves. I state again.... this man is 51 years old. I am 10 years younger than he is, and I had a hard time tying my shoe yesterday..."Who came here to party?! he asked the crowd. Judging from the loud cheers and heavy dancing of the crowd, it seems like almost everyone was in the venue doing exactly that. "Make some noise if you love your life!"As the show started winding down, Sean Paul would drop yet another hit and reel you back in. "Gimme The Light" certainly brought back memories of my college years, as did "Like Glue", "Deport Them", and "Give It Up To Me". But my favorite song has always been "I'm Still In Love With You", a relatively mellow song compared to the rest of the set list, but one that elicited the loudest sing along of the evening from the audience. When Paul sings "whatta man gotta do, whatta man gotta do, to love you girl?!" I really felt that."Temperature" was the final song of the night, and because it was one of the crew member's birthdays, they decided to celebrate with several bottles of champagne. The front rows got showered in bubbly, and I don't think I've ever seen a crowd so freakin' joyful! As most of the crowd began their exit out of the venue, I saw many couples turn around and continue dancing.It seems as though Sean Paul and his music is as irresistible now as he was 20 years ago. He really is The Greatest.