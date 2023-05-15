Last Night: The Killers at Toyota Center



The Killers

Toyota Center

May 14, 2023



About halfway through Sunday night's concert at the Toyota Center, Brandon Flowers offered a mea culpa to the packed venue.



"Welcome to the better-late-than-never portion of the 'Imploding The Mirage World Tour,'" The Killers frontman said with a laugh. "Third time's a charm, am I right?"



He went on to tell the crowd how sorry he was for twice rescheduling the show — once last September and again this March — due to illness, but promised fans that it was worth the wait.



"If there's a silver lining — and I believe there always is — it's that you are getting us at our most well-oiled," Flowers said enthusiastically. "You didn't want to see us six months ago; you wanted to see us tonight!"



Fans cheered, and all was forgiven as the Las Vegas native began singing "The Way It Was," which fittingly mentions the best laid plans not working out.



Wearing a pink jacket and oozing showmanship, Flowers appeared to glide across the stage for two hours straight, stopping only to share the occasional uplifting word with the crowd.



Confetti littered the stage during "When You Were Young." Lasers shot into the rafters during “Somebody Told Me.” Two fans were brought onstage to play bass and drums during "For Reasons Unknown."



In between these highlights, The Killers slowed things down for "Runaway Horses" from Pressure Machine, which was recorded during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.



"We realized not everyone would like this album, but we knew people in Texas would," Flowers said before adding with a chuckle, "I hope we were right."



Afterward, the band turned the energy back up with "Runaway" before closing out the evening with half a dozen fan favorites in a row. By the end of the night, no one was talking about the multiple cancelations.



It has been said that good things come to those who wait, and that adage proved true for fans of The Killers on Sunday night. Better late than never, indeed.



SET LIST

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot At The Night

Running Towards A Place

Human

Somebody Told Me

Boy

The Way It Was

For Reasons Unknown

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaway Horses

Runaways

Read My Mind

Dying Breed

Caution

All These Things That I've Done

The Man

Mr. Brightside

