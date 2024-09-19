The KingDom Reigns For One Night at Warehouse Live Midtown

K-pop visited Warehouse Live Midtown last night in the form of The KingDom.

The KingDom, a seven-member boy group under GF Entertainment, debuted as simply Kingdom on February 18, 2021, with the song “Excalibur.” The members are Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Hwon, and Jahan. The names might cause a curious head tilt but not immediately jump out at you, so let me explain. Each member adopted the name of a historical monarch – Arthur, King of Britain and wielder of Excalibur; “Sun King” Louis XIV of France; Shah Jahan, Mughal emperor and Taj Mahal builder; etc. Thus, their name (and names).

Appropriately, their fans became known as “Kingmakers,” and, in the interest of full disclosure, I am one. I’m a Kingmaker. KingDom’s Houston gig marks the sixth time I’ve seen the group live in the past year. I go to shows, I go to cup sleeve events, and I’ve participated in enough fan calls that I’ve lost count. And if you don’t know what a cup sleeve event or a fan call is, well, consider yourself normal.

I’m pretty sure my introduction to The KingDom (then Kingdom) was a tweet that essentially called them K-pop for the Dungeons & Dragons-loving crowd due to their concept. Each of the group’s first seven albums was named for a member, each album’s title track cleverly referenced if not directly used instrumentation of that member’s era, and each title track’s music video featured a well-realized world gorgeously stylized according the era. Officially, the group is referred to as “cinematic idols,” and it’s not unwarranted. They’ve built a deep lore and have incorporated things like cliffhangers and post-credit scenes like major franchises.

That’s where we started, the history-based first season of an originally planned four seasons comprised of 32 albums ( you read that right ), but where we are now is back in modern times, a parallel dimension we’ve been told, where the members are working to prevent an apocalypse. It’s a rebrand. The upside to rebranding to a much more standard K-pop concept with the group’s eighth mini album, released in April, is that it makes the group more accessible (and familiar) to a wider audience of K-pop. And on Wednesday night, the group leaned right into it, opening their set with the title track off, “Flip that Coin,” an energetic start that led right into another track from the album, aptly titled “ENERGY.”

Though the rebrand is a big jump for existing fans, it allows the group to try and capitalize on the strength they’ve already shown in their B-sides. The more contemporary tracks that have filled out their mini albums, the ones not heavy with historical artifice, are often quick to become fan favorites, like “X-GAME” and “Blinder,” both of which made the 16-song setlist. It will also, hopefully, allow more growth from lyricists/composers Dann and Mujin, who seem to find ways to shine with their contributions to the group’s albums.

“X-GAME,” an addictive banger if ever there was one, and the catchy-as-hell “GUNDAM” were next before the group left the stage to Mujin, who performed “Attitude” with Dann. It’s a new song (only ten days old today, according to Mujin’s SoundCloud) that, as far as I can tell, made its premiere on tour – and lucky us. It’s a fun, braggadocious song with an easy-to-sing chorus.

Dann, Ivan, and Hwon showed off their vocals on a cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” next (Dann and Ivan especially shined, with Ivan later effortlessly showing off his ability to hit a high note on command) before the whole group finally dove into the royal part of their catalog, grouped by release order and a little geography: “Excalibur” and “Long Live The King,” followed by “Ascension” and “Dystopia,” and then “COUP D’ETAT.” It’s worth noting that even stripped down, without the elaborate costumes and props — no swords, no fans, no ribbons, etc. – these songs still slap. The members are excellent performers and bring the songs to life through each song’s compelling choreography. Each song is blessed with memorable point choreography that all the just members ate up, though Arthur, in particular, seemed to be on the attack.

click to enlarge K-pop group The KingDom bring their second U.S. tour to Houston's Warehouse Live Midtown. Photo by Deborah Rodriguez

Arthur brought a lot of power to his sharp gestures, which we got to see again on a dance cover of NCT U’s “Baby Don’t Stop” with Louis. The two complemented each other well, bringing their own unique style to the choreography. An irresistibly bubbly and bouncy cover of “Just do it” by Seventeen sub-unit BSS was next (performed by Dann, Arthur, and Jahan) before the whole group covered One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” I don’t know whose idea it was to do 1D but give them more money. The energy was fantastic, and the singalong vibe was contagious. The KingDom then closed their set with the ooo-along “Best Thing” and the joyful, jumptastic “Blinder.”

Note No. 0: Fresh from Chicago and Atlanta and shocked by the Texas heat, Dann asked, “Is this the same America?” Unfortunately, yes.

Note No. 1: I usually can’t stand the yee-haws that seem to be required at Texas shows, and though they were still present, it was less annoying than usual.

Note No. 2: There was plenty of banter between the crowd and English-speaking Dann. He seems like a natural emcee, but the highlight is always that, as other members continue to improve their English skills, they find new ways to troll him – especially Mujin.

Note No. 3: Anyone who said their feet didn’t hurt was a damn dirty liar.