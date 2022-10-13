Too Many Zooz Brought Birdland to Houston

Too Many Zooz
White Oak Music Hall
October 12, 2022
Imagine you’re at Birdland, the venerable jazz club in the heart of New York City. It’s 1959 and you’re there to see Miles Davis’ group, the hippest band in the land. As the show starts, his bandmate John Coltrane steps to the microphone to announce Davis has fallen ill. He can’t play, but Coltrane and the iconic jazz drummer Jimmy Cobb plan to forge ahead in his absence. You’re at Birdland. It’s a Wednesday night. The show is sold out and the opener has primed the crowd for music brilliance. Of course they’re going on with the show.
We don’t know if that ever happened but its real-life equivalent occurred last night at White Oak Music Hall when the hippest band in the land, Too Many Zooz, played as a duo without trumpeter Matt “Doe” Muirhead. Just before the set, saxophonist Leo Pellegrino informed the audience there’d been a medical emergency involving Muirhead. He couldn’t play, but Pellegrino, a.k.a “Leo P,” and drummer David Parks – known to TMZ fans as “King of Sludge” – planned to forge ahead in his absence. It was White Oak on a Wednesday night. The show was sold out and the opener, Bayou City Funk, had primed the crowd for Too Many Zooz’s musical brilliance. Of course they went on with the show.
It wasn’t easy, though. Parks spoke to the audience two-thirds through the nearly 90-minute set and referred to the brotherhood the trio has built, a bond that formed when these musicians from different backgrounds and parts of the country joined forces to busk in the New York City subway. Their exploits went viral, then their unique scripted videos earned hundreds of millions of views, then they rode from the subway to stages across the globe. As they took the stage in White Oak’s upstairs hall last night, Parks was visibly distraught. One could hear the edge in his voice when he asked White Oak’s sound tech about an audio issue.
Don’t ask about the set list. If you’re watching Coltrane and Cobb in 1959, you might hear snippets of “So What” and “All Blues” in an otherwise improvisational set. They’re playing what they can without a key member. I’m pretty sure I heard snippets of “Brasshouse Vol 7 No 68” from 2016’s Subway Gawdz and, appropriately, “Concerto for Bari and Sludge” from back in 2014. But, who could be bothered with a set list when the music was creating a vibe, one that enveloped the whole crowd. How you might feel seeing ‘Trane step to center stage on a night when Miles was down and offering to play “the best damn show we’ve got,” as Pellegrino did.
One of the most impressive things about Too Many Zooz is its endurance during a performance. Parks was drenched in sweat by the end of the set, which was delivered with only a couple of pauses. During one of those pauses, he addressed the crowd directly, telling the audience that normally Muirhead would be “the speaker of our show.” Muirhead was lovely to chat with ahead of last night’s show, kind and accommodating with his time. We certainly hope he is well and recovering. But he may not have summed up Too Many Zooz’s objectives better than Parks did last night.
On our way out, after the set put us in a Birdland state of mind, we met Drake, an 11 year-old out with his dad on a Wednesday night.
“It was on the last day of school and then my dad started playing music and I said, ‘I really like this,’ and he told me the band,” said Drake, clearly inspired by what he’d just witnessed. He said he loved the show and we agreed, it was great last night and would have been great at Birdland in 1959.
The Opener: Bayou City Funk had the sold out crowd in a frenzy with its high energy set. These polished music pros have the chops to deliver on songs like Average White Band’s “Cut the Cake” and the J.B.’s classic “Pass the Peas,” plus thrilling originals, of which more are on the way. The band’s got a new EP dubbed Gnarlic and is set for a Friday night party to celebrate its release, November 18 at Continental Club. We fully expect to see many from last night’s crowd at that approaching show based solely on the enthusiasm and love the band earned from the gathered last night.
Random Notebook Dump: I do heart New York and its fine musicians, but it sure was nice to be back home, out on White Oak’s patio deck, on a clear night when you could see right into the windows of the skyline’s office buildings. We hope to be back tonight for The Marias on White Oak’s lawn, basking in the glow of another Astros win. Go Houston.